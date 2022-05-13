Dorm mates Drake London, Desmond Ridder "on the same mission" with Atlanta Falcons

When it comes to the potential relationship the Falcons want to forge between Drake London and Desmond Ridder, perhaps London described it best. Essentially, they have no choice but to connect.

The 2022 rookie class reported to the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch on Thursday before rookie minicamp began on Friday. As they received their dorm assignments, it should shock no one to find out London and Ridder are dorm mates. One can assume that was by design.

The two already had a foundation, having gone through the pre-draft process together with a draft team that overlapped. Now, when the day comes to a close, they're going over plays together, "chopping it up," as London would say. The young receiver and quarterback vibe. The hypothesis is that they do so because they find significant common ground with one another.

"Honestly, he's like me in a sense," London said. "We are on the same mission. So, I am happy we came in together."

And that mission is simple: They want to be the best, and build the best.