Falcons sign Tyler Allgeier to rookie deal

The running back was drafted with the No. 151 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

May 12, 2022 at 07:18 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons have signed running back Tyler Allgeier to his rookie deal, the organization announced on Thursday. Rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class reported to Flowery Branch on Thursday for rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.

The estimated total value of Allgeier's contract is $4.05 million according to OverTheCap.com. In 2022, Allgeier could earn a base salary of $705,000 and carry a cap hit of $803,268. Those numbers would increase every year until the end of the contract in 2025. Again, this is just an estimation, however, it should be noted that there is usually very little wiggle room for negotiations when it comes to rookie contracts.

Atlanta selected the BYU product with the No. 151 overall pick in the draft a couple weeks ago. A couple days after the draft the Falcons parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis. Now, Allgeier joins a running back room that includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Damien Williams.

Allgeier is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. Those two seasons saw the running back rank in the top-5 in school history in a number of categories like total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Allgeier is a decisive runner that allows the blocking scheme to play out before him.

He's also a tough blocker in his own right, having played majority of the 2019 season at linebacker. As a runner, this toughness shows up in his yards after contact, with 70.9 percent of his total rushing yards of 2021 coming after initial contact. This is a trait Arthur Smith values in his skill players.

Though he could use some developing as a pass catcher, there is a lot of potential here and draft evaluators believed Allgeier can be an every-down back at this level.

Falcons select Tyler Allgeier in Fifth Round of 2022 NFL Draft | Top photos

Atlanta Falcons have drafted BTU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round.

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
1 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs out of the tackle of Virginia inside linebacker Josh Ahern (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
2 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs out of the tackle of Virginia inside linebacker Josh Ahern (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (01) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (01) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
BYU's Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball before scoring against Utah State in the first half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
4 / 8

BYU's Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball before scoring against Utah State in the first half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) leaps to try stay inbounds during the first half of the Independence Bowl NCAA college football game against UAB in Shreveport, La., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
5 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) leaps to try stay inbounds during the first half of the Independence Bowl NCAA college football game against UAB in Shreveport, La., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball against Western Kentucky in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
6 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball against Western Kentucky in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball as Louisiana Tech defensive back Cedric Woods (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
7 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball as Louisiana Tech defensive back Cedric Woods (30) pursues during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) watches from the sideline against North Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)
8 / 8

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier (25) watches from the sideline against North Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)

Jeff Swinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
