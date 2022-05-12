Falcons sign Tyler Allgeier to rookie deal

The Falcons have signed running back Tyler Allgeier to his rookie deal, the organization announced on Thursday. Rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class reported to Flowery Branch on Thursday for rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.

The estimated total value of Allgeier's contract is $4.05 million according to OverTheCap.com. In 2022, Allgeier could earn a base salary of $705,000 and carry a cap hit of $803,268. Those numbers would increase every year until the end of the contract in 2025. Again, this is just an estimation, however, it should be noted that there is usually very little wiggle room for negotiations when it comes to rookie contracts.