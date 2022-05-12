Falcons sign Tyler Allgeier to rookie deal

The Falcons have signed running back Tyler Allgeier to his rookie deal, the organization announced on Thursday. Rookies from the 2022 NFL Draft class reported to Flowery Branch on Thursday for rookie minicamp, which begins on Friday.
The estimated total value of Allgeier's contract is $4.05 million according to OverTheCap.com. In 2022, Allgeier could earn a base salary of $705,000 and carry a cap hit of $803,268. Those numbers would increase every year until the end of the contract in 2025. Again, this is just an estimation, however, it should be noted that there is usually very little wiggle room for negotiations when it comes to rookie contracts.
Atlanta selected the BYU product with the No. 151 overall pick in the draft a couple weeks ago. A couple days after the draft the Falcons parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis. Now, Allgeier joins a running back room that includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Damien Williams.
Allgeier is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. Those two seasons saw the running back rank in the top-5 in school history in a number of categories like total rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Allgeier is a decisive runner that allows the blocking scheme to play out before him.
He's also a tough blocker in his own right, having played majority of the 2019 season at linebacker. As a runner, this toughness shows up in his yards after contact, with 70.9 percent of his total rushing yards of 2021 coming after initial contact. This is a trait Arthur Smith values in his skill players.
Though he could use some developing as a pass catcher, there is a lot of potential here and draft evaluators believed Allgeier can be an every-down back at this level.
