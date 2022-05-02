Falcons announce 13 undrafted free agent signings

Three receivers, two defensive linemen and a punter among class of undrafted additions

May 02, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Falcons scouts didn't take even a moment to celebrate the end of the NFL Draft. They remained in full grind mode, manning phones placed in conference rooms throughout the team facility trying to recruit undrafted free agents.

The draft picks are attached to a team through a selection. You have to convince an undrafted player that he'll have an opportunity to fit right in. There's certainly competition for services, likely from other teams who also though highly of a particular player.

General manager Terry Fontenot calls the post-draft period "the eighth round," where scouts trying to lock down possible diamonds in the rough.

"We keep talking about our scouting staff and our coaches and all the work that goes into it, and they really grind through this free agency process as well," Fontenot said right after the Falcons final pick. "So I know we are going to continue to add some good football players. We're excited."

The Falcons have signed 13 undrafted college free agents, the team announced on Monday afternoon, featuring three receivers, two defensive linemen and a punter. All of these players will be thrown into a competitive mix on a team with depth chart openings, one that provides a real shot for unheralded players to make the team.

"Once they get here, it doesn't matter how they got here," Fontenot said. "It's competition at every position."

NFL.com listed defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo, safety Brad Hawkins, cornerback Matt Hankins and receiver Stanley Berryhill among the top college free agents at their positions. They also added offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel, son of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, to the roster.

We'll find out more about this talents and how they'll mesh with the Falcons as we move through the offseason. There are always a few who stick around, with one or more making the 53-man roster or playing as roster elevations.

Here's the full list of college free agents signed with the Falcons:

WR Jared Bernhardt (6-1, 195), Ferris State

WR Stanley Berryhill (5-11, 190), Arizona

OLB Kuony Deng (6-6, 240), California

CB Matt Hankins (6-0, 181), Iowa

S Brad Hawkins (6-0, 207), Michigan

DL Timothy Horne (6-4, 323), Kansas State

WR Tyshaun James (6-2, 214), Central Connecticut

ILB Nathan Landman (6-2, 238), Colorado

DL Bryce Rodgers (6-2, 309), UC-Davis

DL Derrick Tangelo (6-1, 296), Penn State

P Seth Vernon (6-5, 230), Portland State

OL Tyler Vrabel (6-6, 315), Boston College

TE Leroy Watson (6-5, 270), UT-San Antonio

2022 Draft Pics | War Room

We take an inside look at the Atlanta Falcons' war room during the 2022 NFL Draft.

web inside_war_room_af_22_editorial_draft-article-template day 3
1 / 46
Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 46

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot, and Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 46

Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 46

Kyle Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank watches the broadcast as The Atlanta Falcons select Drake London during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 46

Arthur Blank watches the broadcast as The Atlanta Falcons select Drake London during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kaiden Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 46

Kaiden Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith speaks on the phone during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 46

Arthur Smith speaks on the phone during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 46

Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 46

Terry Fontenot during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 46

Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 46

Arthur Smith during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 46

Arthur Blank during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot and his staff during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 46

Terry Fontenot and his staff during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Staff members watch the draft during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 46

Staff members watch the draft during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Staff members watch the draft during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 46

Staff members watch the draft during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank speaks to the staff during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 46

Arthur Blank speaks to the staff during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kjahna O works during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 46

Kjahna O works during the 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday April 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 46

Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith speaks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 46

Arthur Smith speaks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons senior director of football administration Chris Olsen in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 46

Atlanta Falcons senior director of football administration Chris Olsen in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot reacts with Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 46

Terry Fontenot reacts with Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot looks at a board in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 46

Terry Fontenot looks at a board in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 46

Atlanta Falcons vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 46

Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot reacts with Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 46

Terry Fontenot reacts with Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting linebacker Troy Andersen in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank greets Arthur Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 46

Arthur Blank greets Arthur Smith in the war room during the second draft day while drafting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 46

Arthur Smith talks on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 46

Arthur Smith on the phone in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 46

Terry Fontenot reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 46

Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 46

Arthur Smith reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 46

Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, and Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 46

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith, and Arthur Blank in the war room during the second draft day while drafting offensive linebacker DeAngelo Malone in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Smith reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 46

Kyle Smith reacts in the war room during the second draft day while drafting quarterback Desmond Ridder in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 46

Arthur Blank in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Chris Olsen in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 46

Chris Olsen in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Smith in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 46

Arthur Smith in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 46

Terry Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as running back Tyler Allgeier gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 46

Arthur Blank in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Terry Fontenot and Kaiden Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 46

Terry Fontenot and Kaiden Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kaiden Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 46

Kaiden Fontenot in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Kaiden Fontenot and Kyle Smith in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 46

Kaiden Fontenot and Kyle Smith in the war room during the third draft day as offensive lineman Justin Shaffer gets drafted in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
