How to watch, follow 2022 NFL schedule release, including Falcons slate

Do we get any sneak peeks at the schedule?

We've had a couple, but nothing involving the ATL. We know the dates and opponents for the five-game international NFL slate, featuring games in England, Mexico and Germany.

We'll get info on some select games next week, but there's no telling if we'll find out about a Falcons game or not.

We do know the team's their home opener at 6 p.m. on May 12, a few hours before the full slate.

What do we know about the Falcons schedule so far?

We've got the opposition locked down, including which games are home and way. Read all about that right here.

How does the NFL create its schedule?