How to watch, follow 2022 NFL schedule release, including Falcons slate

We already know who the Falcons will play and where they'll play them during the 2022 NFL season. We're still waiting for the "when" of it all, but the unknown won't be so much longer.

The NFL announced that they'll release the 2022 schedule on Thurs., May 12 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the unveiling live on NFL Network. You can also follow along on NFL.com or the NFL app. Also keep your eyes on this here website or the official Atlanta Falcons mobile app for a full breakdown of the Falcons slate after the big reveal.

With that here is what else you need to know as we approach the 2022 NFL schedule release.

Do we get any sneak peeks at the schedule?

We've had a couple, but nothing involving the ATL. We know the dates and opponents for the five-game international NFL slate, featuring games in England, Mexico and Germany.

We'll get info on some select games next week, but there's no telling if we'll find out about a Falcons game or not.

We do know the team's their home opener at 6 p.m. on May 12, a few hours before the full slate.

What do we know about the Falcons schedule so far?

We've got the opposition locked down, including which games are home and way. Read all about that right here.

How does the NFL create its schedule?

This article explains is well.

