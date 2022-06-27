Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota impact, Marlon Davidson and Terry Fontenot retaining homegrown players

What's up, everybody? So glad you're here. I'm Scotty Bair with the (Falcons) flow back in your ear.

Okay, eyes. But that wouldn't have matched the rap lyric I'm trying to borrow. Any guesses? You've gotta be a 90s hip-hop fan to figure it out.

This mailbag ain't a fantastic voyage, but I still on a mission. To see if I can get your attention.

What about now? Figure it out, yet?

You either haven't and are rolling eyes at me, or I've just put a catchy-as-heck song in your head the rest of the day. If the latter's the case, you're welcome.

Either way, we've got some good questions and answers in this Monday mailbag. Let's get to it.

Jake Stevens from Gainesville, Ga.

Scott, dude you're going to think I'm crazy for remembering this. Last year AJ and the rest of the team was asked about there Madden rating… do you remember that!?? Terrell said it was "disrespectful"! Love that right there. If our whole team has that type of mentality and I mean everyone. We have a shot. OZ said what he said last week about playoffs. And I'm telling you dude. If we can have that type of locker room where they want to show EVERYONE how good they are will can put a good season together. Am I crazy or is that the truth or what??

Bair: I do remember that, and I think that prove-people-wrong mentality will fuel this Falcons team through training camp and into the season. Let's be honest here: expectations are not high. The expected win total is one of the lowest, and I think this group will take that personally and try out-do what everyone expects.

The front office brought in a bunch of tough guys who want to prove themselves and earn rewards from solid play, whether that's league-wide respect of a new, lucrative contract. It all starts, however, with the quarterback.