Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson as fantasy options, rookies impacting 2022 season

And we've got our first question fantasy football question of the year! Honestly, stunning that it took so long. I will say, however, that you're asking the wrong Bair about this.

My wife Stacy is the fantasy football guru in the house. True story. You don't want her in your league unless you dig second place finishes.

I still think the Falcons have some fantasy options outside Kyle Pitts listed below, plus more quarterback talk, instant-impact rookies and the offensive line blocking for mobile quarterbacks in this Friday mailbag:

Steven Finke from Lawrenceville/Savannah, Ga.

I know we have A LOT of fantasy football fans in GA and I know it is very early, and you probably can't get a good read yet. But, besides Pitts, is there anyone on the team you would say is a must have in your fantasy lineup or could have a breakout season (most importantly at RB and WR)?

Second, again i know we are in the beginning of training, but at the start of the season, who do you think is going to be the starting QB based on your gut extinct? I know you will say Mariota because of experience and knowledge of Smith's system, but do you think Ritter has a fighter's chance? Has he showed you something that awed you and made you think we could have a future franchise QB in him?

Bair: If you can land Kyle Pitts early in your fantasy draft, take him. He probably won't be around for your next pick. And I believe that he’ll be even better, with more touchdowns in 2022. Cordarrelle Patterson should see a lot of the ball and he scored double-digit touchdowns in 2021. He'd be a good pick.

Beyond that, however, patience may be a virtue. Taking a flier on Tyler Allgeier might be a good move in hindsight, considering he's a bruiser who could play a significant role in 2022.

Drake London could be a solid pickup, given he's expected to play, and get targeted, a lot. He could be a 1,000-yard, seven TD guy. Or less. It's always tough to tell how rookie receivers are going to fare.

Oh, also, as a quick note, I get asked for fantasy advice every year right before drafts. My friends always regret doing so. So listen to the paragraphs above at your own peril. Ha.