Cracking the Cordarrelle Code: What to expect from Cordarrelle Patterson in second season with Falcons 

The good news is that this starts with having a more mobile quarterback in the backfield alongside Patterson. Marcus Mariota has shown throughout his career that he can tuck it and run. This adds a new wrinkle to the offensive game plan that could greatly benefit Patterson and his effectiveness in the run game.

As a receiver, things may look up for Patterson, too. A problem there was that there were few who could alleviate pressure on Patterson. Think about it: The Falcons thought they would have Patterson, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts as receiving weapons in 2021. We know what happened with Ridley, and Gage was limited early in the season and took a while to get back to form. Pitts was consistently taken away in the red zone. There just wasn't as much variety in the pass game as there will - potentially - be this year.

The Falcons have added significant size this offseason to pair with Patterson in the pass game. Of course, Pitts returns. But the addition of players like Drake London, Bryan Edwards and Auden Tate is a significant change for this offense. Olamide Zaccheaus' role will continue to expand, but overall you're looking at a very different pool of receivers than you were in 2021. This has the potential to reignite Patterson's role in the pass game significantly depending on how defenses choose to play this offense.

Overall, the added versatility of weapons should only help Patterson. If one of the recently-added running backs can emerge as a solid option on third down that would continue to assist Patterson's workload, which could use a slight decrease in order to keep his effectiveness fresh.

Because that's the thing about Patterson: The fresher he is and the more mystery he can provide, the better.