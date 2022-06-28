'He's the guy who does the dirty work': How the Falcons decided on John FitzPatrick in 2022 NFL Draft

It was early on in the scouting process when Heard made this note about FitzPatrick. He felt there was a need for the Falcons to "start paying attention to this guy," especially considering Lee Smith's departure as well as Hayden Hurst's this offseason. The Falcons had some holes to fill at tight end, even with Pitts still playing a major role in the room and in the offense. Thus, the ball got rolling on FitzPatrick.

"Once everybody did (begin to take notice) he just started to gain momentum in our (scouting) room," Heard said. "We would talk about him, and then the coaches get involved and they liked him."

The Falcons - of course - made the hour-long drive to Athens for Georgia's pro day. Then, FitzPatrick swung by Flowery Branch for the Falcons' local day not too long after. The Georgia tight end grew up in the greater Atlanta area, attending high school at Marist, which is less than 15 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons were able to get a lot of face time with FitzPatrick, and Peelle said he consistently liked what he saw.

From watching film on the tight end to actually seeing him live on the field, Peelle noted FitzPatrick was pretty easy to evaluate with all the tape they had on him going against some of the best talent college football had to offer in 2021.

"He works to finish," Peelle said, "which is a very big attribute in this organization."

That evaluation, though, doesn't happen if you're not looking for FitzPatrick. He's an understated part of a Georgia draft class that saw a school-record 15 Bulldogs drafted in 2022. As Heard says, FitzPatrick "has been in the shadows of these guys" who were drafted before him.

Truth be told, that seems to be OK with FitzPatrick. He knows who he is, and he thrives in the shadows, usually as the thunder rolls.

"He's not the guy who stands out," Heard said. "Everyone knows about the Jordan Davis's, the Trevon Walker's, all those guys. He wasn't that guy. Nobody talks about this guy, but he was there all the time. The guy is working his butt off, the guy practices."

There's no ego with FitzPatrick, Heard continued. While the glory shone on the big numbers players like James Cook and Zamir White put up game after game in 2021, FitzPatrick was alongside of them, quietly playing his role that - while overlooked at times - was necessary within the scope of Georgia's offensive success.

"I do think he was a very big part of that offense," Heard concluded. "Maybe not a lot of people were talking about him. They were talking about the James Cooks and the Zamir Whites, but he was right there. The Bowers are the ones making the flashy plays on the field, but this guy is doing the dirty work. This guy is creating those holes for James Cook."