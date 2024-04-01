Which 2023 Falcons offensive free agents are still on the market — plus their possible fate in Atlanta

2023 stats: 13 games (six starts) | three receptions on three targets for 33 yards

Overall experience: 31 years old | Undrafted in 2014 | 10 seasons active (2014-23; DAL, LVR, ATL)

Quick analysis: The Falcons don't have a fullback rostered at the moment. If they wanted one – not all teams do – Smith may be the easiest option to re-plug into their plans. That's likely what his Atlanta fate comes down to: Will the Falcons offensive scheme have a great enough need to carry a fullback in 2024?

2023 stats: One game | 3-of-4 for 27 yards passing | One interception | One rush for 6 yards

Overall experience: 29 years old | Seventh-round draft pick in 2018 (CIN) | Four seasons active (2020-23; TEN, ATL)

Quick analysis: Woodside could be used as the Falcons' emergency third quarterback again. He played the majority of their preseason games last year, so the coaching staff has Atlanta-specific film on him to see what the new crew is working with. The offensive scheme is bound to be different under coordinator Zac Robinson, but familiarity is familiarity in the locker room itself.

2023 stats: N/A

Overall experience: 26 years old | Undrafted in 2021 | Two seasons active (2021-22; ATL)

Quick analysis: Franks may be listed as a quarterback -- and he has some professional reps behind center on his resume -- but his true position has really been tight end since former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith brought him in as an undrafted free agent. That makes this decision trickier for current Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. The versatility could be a plus or unnecessary. Franks was on injured reserve last season, too.

2023 stats: N/A

Overall experience: 26 years old | Undrafted in 2019 | One season active (2020; NOR)

Quick analysis: The Falcons are returning their entire starting line from 2023, so there really isn't a desperate need at the position. Granted, depth there is always important given the nature of it and the tendency to take on injuries. The Falcons added Greenidge in the 2023 offseason, but he spent the season itself on injured reserve. Maybe the potential folks saw in him was enough to try again.

2023 stats: 17 games (eight starts) | Nine catches on 12 targets for 110 yards receiving | One touchdown

Overall experience: 32 years old | Fifth-round draft pick in 2015 (MIN) | Nine seasons active (2015-23; MIN, CHI, HOU, TEN, ATL)

Quick analysis: Atlanta added Charlie Woerner in free agency, securing the Falcons four tight ends. Pruitt could be a beneficial veteran presence, though, around the existing younger crowd. Woerner would be the second oldest at 26 years old, but his four years of work are fewer than Pruitt's nine. Pruitt is different from Woerner, too, in that he has been used as a pass-catcher more so than Woerner, who's primarily a blocker. That could be another draw to pair with Kyle Pitts, the Falcons' main pass-catching tight end.

2023 stats: 17 games | 11 catches on 16 targets for 161 yards receiving | Two touchdowns

Overall experience: 26 years old | Sixth-round draft pick in 2019 (TAM) | Five seasons active (2019-23; TAM, ATL)

Quick analysis: Miller's speed would have been a selling point had the Falcons not already purchased multiple speedy receivers in free agency. They've signed three newcomers in Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud and Rondale Moore. So, the need to restock the position room has been met.