 Skip to main content
Advertising

Which 2023 Falcons offensive free agents are still on the market — plus their possible fate in Atlanta

There are 11 free agents available who were on the Falcons roster last season. Six came from the offense.

Apr 01, 2024 at 12:00 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The rush of the 2024 NFL free agency has severely calmed down since the new league year began more than two weeks ago, and yet many names are still out there for the taking, including a handful familiar to the Atlanta Falcons.

There are 11 free agents on the market who were on the Falcons roster last season. This means they could remain in Atlanta or land somewhere else. There's no hard deadline for that decision to be made.

It's important to be realistic, though. At this point, the Falcons do not have much cap space to play with in free agency. According to OverTheCap.com on April 1, Atlanta has $6.3 million in cap space. Per OTC's rookie pool, Atlanta is projected to need about $12.2 million to sign the incoming draft class. So, really, the Falcons need to do some cap maneuvering before late April. After that, it's fair game with spare change.

Regardless, because of their Atlanta tie, it's still not a bad idea to keep tabs on former Falcons. On Monday, the six offensive players will be looked at. The five defensive players will be saved for Tuesday.

Related Links

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 prior to the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

FB KEITH SMITH

2023 stats: 13 games (six starts) | three receptions on three targets for 33 yards

Overall experience: 31 years old | Undrafted in 2014 | 10 seasons active (2014-23; DAL, LVR, ATL)

Quick analysis: The Falcons don't have a fullback rostered at the moment. If they wanted one – not all teams do – Smith may be the easiest option to re-plug into their plans. That's likely what his Atlanta fate comes down to: Will the Falcons offensive scheme have a great enough need to carry a fullback in 2024?

QB LOGAN WOODSIDE

2023 stats: One game | 3-of-4 for 27 yards passing | One interception | One rush for 6 yards

Overall experience: 29 years old | Seventh-round draft pick in 2018 (CIN) | Four seasons active (2020-23; TEN, ATL)

Quick analysis: Woodside could be used as the Falcons' emergency third quarterback again. He played the majority of their preseason games last year, so the coaching staff has Atlanta-specific film on him to see what the new crew is working with. The offensive scheme is bound to be different under coordinator Zac Robinson, but familiarity is familiarity in the locker room itself.

QB FELEIPE FRANKS

2023 stats: N/A

Overall experience: 26 years old | Undrafted in 2021 | Two seasons active (2021-22; ATL)

Quick analysis: Franks may be listed as a quarterback -- and he has some professional reps behind center on his resume -- but his true position has really been tight end since former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith brought him in as an undrafted free agent. That makes this decision trickier for current Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. The versatility could be a plus or unnecessary. Franks was on injured reserve last season, too.

OL ETHAN GREENIDGE

2023 stats: N/A

Overall experience: 26 years old | Undrafted in 2019 | One season active (2020; NOR)

Quick analysis: The Falcons are returning their entire starting line from 2023, so there really isn't a desperate need at the position. Granted, depth there is always important given the nature of it and the tendency to take on injuries. The Falcons added Greenidge in the 2023 offseason, but he spent the season itself on injured reserve. Maybe the potential folks saw in him was enough to try again.

TE MyCOLE PRUITT

2023 stats: 17 games (eight starts) | Nine catches on 12 targets for 110 yards receiving | One touchdown

Overall experience: 32 years old | Fifth-round draft pick in 2015 (MIN) | Nine seasons active (2015-23; MIN, CHI, HOU, TEN, ATL)

Quick analysis: Atlanta added Charlie Woerner in free agency, securing the Falcons four tight ends. Pruitt could be a beneficial veteran presence, though, around the existing younger crowd. Woerner would be the second oldest at 26 years old, but his four years of work are fewer than Pruitt's nine. Pruitt is different from Woerner, too, in that he has been used as a pass-catcher more so than Woerner, who's primarily a blocker. That could be another draw to pair with Kyle Pitts, the Falcons' main pass-catching tight end.

**WR SCOTTY MILLER**

2023 stats: 17 games | 11 catches on 16 targets for 161 yards receiving | Two touchdowns

Overall experience: 26 years old | Sixth-round draft pick in 2019 (TAM) | Five seasons active (2019-23; TAM, ATL)

Quick analysis: Miller's speed would have been a selling point had the Falcons not already purchased multiple speedy receivers in free agency. They've signed three newcomers in Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud and Rondale Moore. So, the need to restock the position room has been met.

Those who have been signed back for the offense: OL Ryan Neuzil, OL Storm Norton and WR KhaDarel Hodge.

RELATED: Full 2024 free agency tracker

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts unanimously agree the Falcons draft an edge rusher in first round

Every analyst listed here projected the Falcons to pick rushers Jared Verse or Dallas Turner in this roundup. 
news

Falcons release offensive lineman Justin Shaffer 

Shaffer spent the last two seasons on Atlanta's practice squad after the Falcons drafted the offensive lineman in 2022. 
news

Notes on a (hypothetical) A.J. Terrell extension

A.J. Terrell is playing on his fifth-year option in 2024. Would the Falcons be ready -- and willing -- to keep him in Atlanta longer? 
news

NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Big-time trade deals Falcons defensive reinforcements

Is this realistic? Probably not. Am I going to do it anyway to make you think? Absolutely. 
news

Question of the Week: What piqued interest most from Annual League Meeting?

The 2024 owners' meetings wrapped in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday and served as a slight preview for the upcoming Falcons season.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses hope, reality and changes at Annual League Meeting

Arthur Blank explained because of the moves made so far this offseason, national perspective of the organization has shifted ever so slightly into the light. 
news

What we learned from Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot at Annual League Meeting

The Falcons' head coach and general manager spoke for the first time since the start of the new league year in Orlando, Florida. 
news

NFL announces approved rules change proposals, bylaws and resolutions for 2024

Among the approvals, the trade deadline has been moved and a hybrid kickoff will be tested.
news

AMB Sports and Entertainment, Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay provides replay rules update at Annual League Meeting

In addition to his Falcons responsibilities, Rich McKay is the NFL Competition Committee chairman.
news

Analysis: How each new wide receiver could fit with the Falcons

Since free agency began, Atlanta has added three new weapons to the wide receiver room.  
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts project the Falcons take cornerback Terrion Arnold in first round

The Falcons secured offensive weapons in free agency, now many analysts point to Atlanta taking a cornerback or rusher at No. 8 overall. 

Top News

Which 2023 Falcons offensive free agents are still on the market — plus their possible fate in Atlanta

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Analysts unanimously agree the Falcons draft an edge rusher in first round

Falcons release offensive lineman Justin Shaffer 

Notes on a (hypothetical) A.J. Terrell extension

Advertising