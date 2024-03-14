Falcons sign offensive lineman Storm Norton

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed offensive lineman Storm Norton, the team announced Thursday.
The 6-foot-7, 317-pound tackle is set to embark on his sixth season in the NFL, his second with the Falcons. Norton originally went undrafted in 2017 and saw his first professional action in 2018 with the Minnesota Vikings. He spent one season there before moving to the Los Angeles Chargers from 2020-22.
The Falcons signed Norton off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in September 2023. He then played in 14 games for the Falcons, making three starts. He took 31% of the Falcons' offensive snaps and 14% of their special teams snaps.
The three games in which Norton started were Weeks 14-16, stepping up at right tackle when Kaleb McGary was out due to a knee injury. That brings Norton's career start total to 21 games in five years, with 50 game appearances overall.
Norton marks the second offensive lineman the Falcons have re-signed from last season's roster, joining backup center Ryan Neuzil, whose news was made official on March 4.
The Falcons are otherwise set to return all their 2023 starters along the offensive line in 2024. From left to right, that would leave the unit looking like this: tackle Jake Matthews, guard Matthew Bergeron, center Drew Dalman, guard Chris Lindstrom and McGary at tackle, with Norton and Neuzil as key depth pieces.