Falcons re-sign inside linebacker Nate Landman

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons re-signed inside linebacker Nate Landman, the team announced Wednesday.
Landman originally signed only a one-year contract back in 2023 but is now locked in with the Falcons again for 2024.
The undrafted Colorado product originally joined the Falcons in 2022. As a rookie, he appeared in just seven games, making only one tackle since he primarily spent his time on special teams. In 2023, though, Landman was required to step into a starting role alongside Kaden Elliss when Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve after the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. Andersen only saw a full four quarters of action once in the Falcons' 2023 home opener against the Carolina Panthers. He missed the entirety of Atlanta's Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers with a concussion before sustaining a season-ending pectoral injury in Detroit.
Landman made the most of his opportunity. He started 14 of the 16 games he played in, totaling 110 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception.
Since Andersen was second-round draft pick in 2022, he's still on his rookie contract through the 2025 season. Elliss is also signed through then, after getting picked up as a free agent from the New Orleans Saints in 2023.