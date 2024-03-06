 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons re-sign inside linebacker Nate Landman

The Colorado product originally joined the Falcons in 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

Mar 06, 2024 at 04:02 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons re-signed inside linebacker Nate Landman, the team announced Wednesday.

Landman originally signed only a one-year contract back in 2023 but is now locked in with the Falcons again for 2024.

RELATED: Tracing back Nate Landman's African roots

Nate 16_9

Related Links

The undrafted Colorado product originally joined the Falcons in 2022. As a rookie, he appeared in just seven games, making only one tackle since he primarily spent his time on special teams. In 2023, though, Landman was required to step into a starting role alongside Kaden Elliss when Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve after the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. Andersen only saw a full four quarters of action once in the Falcons' 2023 home opener against the Carolina Panthers. He missed the entirety of Atlanta's Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers with a concussion before sustaining a season-ending pectoral injury in Detroit.

Landman made the most of his opportunity. He started 14 of the 16 games he played in, totaling 110 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception.

Since Andersen was second-round draft pick in 2022, he's still on his rookie contract through the 2025 season. Elliss is also signed through then, after getting picked up as a free agent from the New Orleans Saints in 2023.

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

Question of the Week: Who is the top free agent about to hit the market?

The 2024 free agency period officially opens next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
news

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: A trade with Patriots puts Falcons in position to draft top quarterback

Mock draft season is in full swing. So, we had to get in on the action, too, with having the Falcons pull an aggressive move into the top-three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Falcons positions of need as 2024 free agency looms

The 2024 free agency period officially opens next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the Falcons are bound to be in the market for certain key positions.
news

Falcons re-sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil 

Neuzil was the Falcons backup center in 2023, making four starts in relief for Drew Dalman. 
news

COLUMN: What consensus of national media opinions at NFL Combine could hypothesize about Falcons future

The decision the Falcons ultimately make at quarterback will dictate the level of patience extended to them in 2024. 
news

Is there a world in which the Falcons draft a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze? Perhaps

It was wideouts and quarterbacks podium day at the NFL Combine on Friday. The Falcons have a few holes to fill at receiver. Could one of these draft-eligible receivers be a fit? 
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: ESPN's Mel Kiper projects Falcons take Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall 

As the NFL Scouting Combine continues, analysts identify which players the Falcons could take in the first round.  
news

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy? Even through the draft alone, the Falcons have options at quarterback

The top quarterback prospects addressed the media Friday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, including possible names like J.J. McCarthy for the Falcons. 
news

Cornerback Terrion Arnold on connection to Falcons, moment that 'changed everything' at Alabama and more

Top cornerbacks addressed the media Thursday in Indianapolis. Here's what mock-draft selection Terrion Arnold had to say about the Falcons. Plus a note on Clemson's Nate Wiggins.
news

Love, loss and purpose: Chris Draft and his endeavors with lung cancer awareness

The former Falcons linebacker tells a tale of love, loss and purpose; a tale dedicated to his late wife, Keasha, and her battle with lung cancer. 
news

What Raheem Morris is looking for at 2024 NFL Combine 

The Falcons head coach's responsibilities at the combine are twofold in his mind: providing support and finding prospects of good body and mind.  

Top News

Falcons re-sign inside linebacker Nate Landman

Question of the Week: Who is the top free agent about to hit the market?

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: A trade with Patriots puts Falcons in position to draft top quarterback

Falcons positions of need as 2024 free agency looms

Advertising