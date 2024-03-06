Falcons re-sign inside linebacker Nate Landman

The undrafted Colorado product originally joined the Falcons in 2022. As a rookie, he appeared in just seven games, making only one tackle since he primarily spent his time on special teams. In 2023, though, Landman was required to step into a starting role alongside Kaden Elliss when Troy Andersen was placed on injured reserve after the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. Andersen only saw a full four quarters of action once in the Falcons' 2023 home opener against the Carolina Panthers. He missed the entirety of Atlanta's Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers with a concussion before sustaining a season-ending pectoral injury in Detroit.