Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy? Even through the draft alone, the Falcons have options at quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — Question marks continue to swirl around the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons. Clarity did not come at the NFL Combine. Only even more possibilities.

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris made it very clear they are exploring every option out there when it comes to their 2024 quarterback. That includes the draft, trade and free agency. Each outlet has its own branches, too.

When it comes to the draft, the Falcons could move up, down or remain at No. 8 overall for the first round. Whatever they decide, there should be a quarterback available.

"It's a strong draft overall," Fontenot said Tuesday. "The quarterback position is strong, and you have some different types and guys that do it different ways. But it's a really good group, so it's very exciting. We're going to be talking to those guys actually over the next couple of days."

To start, top quarterback prospects include Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Michael Pratt (Tulane). Each one of those names fits the various situations the Falcons may find themselves in.

Williams is the consensus best pick in this year's group. In order for the Falcons to get him, they'd have to trade up. As it stands right now, the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have the Nos. 1-3 picks in order.

"I don't think I'm not going to be No. 1," Williams said. "I think I've put in all the hard work, all the time, effort, energy into being that. I don't think of a Plan B. That's kind of how I do things in my life. I don't think of a Plan B. I stay on Plan A, and then if things don't work out, find a way to make Plan A work."