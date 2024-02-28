 Skip to main content
Advertising

What Raheem Morris is looking for at 2024 NFL Combine 

The Falcons head coach's responsibilities at the combine are twofold in his mind: providing support and finding prospects of good body and mind.  

Feb 28, 2024 at 03:06 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Raheem Morris has been around the game too long to give away any state secrets at the NFL Combine. So, it came as no surprise when he held his Falcons cards close to his chest throughout his media availability tour in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

He wasn't there to make a bold declaration on the Falcons plans for a starting quarterback. He wasn't there to sell himself on being the Falcons' next head coach. He already has the job. What he was there for, he said, was to be general manager Terry Fontenot's right-hand man and closest confidant.

The combine is a general manager's show. Morris wanted to be his general manager's best stage hand.

"I think people lose sight when you get caught up in the moment that you don't really support the other person enough," Morris said. "This is a big event, when you're talking about the general manager, when acquiring talent and how you want to go about your business. So, whatever he needs from me is what I want to be able to support him."

This support takes various forms, Morris said. Most notably, though, is the notion of providing clarity and confirmation to Fontenot about what the coaching staff values.

"(It's about) me being able to give him more information that we can give him from my side, whether that be the coaches or myself, to allow us to make decisions when we have to make those decisions down the road," Morris said. "So, the biggest part of the combine for me is giving the ultimate support for him."

The Falcons chose not to travel majority of the coaching staff to Indianapolis this year, with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake among those staying home in Atlanta this week. So, the main voice of the coaching staff in these meetings with Fontenot and the Falcons scouting staff in Indianapolis is Morris.

This bears the question: What does Morris value through the combine process of on-field workouts, formal and informal interviews and everything that comes with the week? His answer is more straightforward than many coaches are with a camera in their face at the combine. Morris values finding prospects who display a certain health of body and mind.

For the body, Morris said he puts a lot of weight in the information he gets from the medical evaluations performed on every player at the combine.

"The medical (reports) either breaks your hearts," Morris said, "or makes you excited."

From a coaching standpoint, Morris and his staff can get a lot from the film they watch on prospects, provided by the scouts. The tape "lights you up," Morris said, but that excitement has to be tapered until the medical evaluations come in at the combine. It's only at that point that real projections can be made.

"That's a major part of it," Morris said.

combine_raheem

Related Links

Then, there's the health of mind, and what Morris means by this is: Does the player's character makeup match what the Falcons organization values? In other words: What's their ethos? Yep, ethos. The word Fontenot has used for years throughout player evaluations in the offseason. It's a word Morris has now inserted into his talking points, too.

So, when it comes to ethos, what's a nonnegotiable?

"In nonnegotiables, we will obviously talk about ethos, but we also talk about the people that I want to bring around you two," Morris said, turning to the female team reporters of AtlantaFalcons.com in an exclusive interview on Radio Row. "That's a major part of it for me as well. It's not just a player, but it's about: Do I feel comfortable bringing them in our building, around people that I care about? ... That's how you establish your nonnegotiables at the end of the day."

It's those nonnegotiables, those medical reports that Morris ultimately values at the NFL Combine. It's the information he ranks high on his list of combine priorities.

16x9-5
BUY SEASON TICKETS

Related Content

news

What top edge rushers said about the Falcons at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Top edge rushers, including Dallas Turner and Laiatu Latu, spoke Wednesday. Here's what they had to say about potentially starting their NFL careers in Atlanta.
news

Warrick Dunn's journey to accepting late mother's challenge by giving back

What makes the former Falcons running back's story so compelling is not simply what he accomplished on the football field, but what he overcame in order to claim that level of success.  
news

Falcons release tight end Jonnu Smith

The former third-round draft pick had 50 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games last season.
news

What Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris said about Falcons future at 2024 NFL Combine

The new GM/HC duo talk short-term and long-term plans with league and local media. 
news

Falcons 'will be aggressive' when looking for 'right, not close' quarterback

General manager Terry Fontenot knows the Falcons have to find the right player for QB1 and will do what it takes to get him.
news

Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

McCullough has been a part of a productive special teams grouping of kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Bradley Pinion since coming to Atlanta in 2022. 
news

Former Falcon Brian Jordan cultivates education and literacy through his foundation

The first of three stories of the Next Gen Storytellers project explores the origins of how Brian Jordan -- a former professional two-sport athlete with the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves -- found inspiration for his Brian Jordan Foundation. 
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: NFL's Daniel Jeremiah projects Falcons take J.J. McCarthy at No. 8 overall

In the final mock draft roundup before the NFL combine analysts identify which players the Falcons could take in the first round.  
news

Michael Pitre on what's next for Bijan Robinson, Falcons run game in 2024

The Falcons retained the runnings backs coach for his fourth season in Atlanta.
news

'We're back': Dwayne Ledford returns to coach offensive line for Falcons in 2024, expands foundation already set

The Falcons answered an important question in 2023 about the depth of their offensive line. Ledford says that's an important part of the next step of the unit this season. 
news

Question of the Week: Besides quarterback, what position group are you most interested in seeing at the NFL Combine? 

Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan discuss. 

Top News

What Raheem Morris is looking for at 2024 NFL Combine 

What top edge rushers said about the Falcons at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Warrick Dunn's journey to accepting late mother's challenge by giving back

What Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris said about Falcons future at 2024 NFL Combine

Advertising