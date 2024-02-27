Falcons release tight end Jonnu Smith

INDIANAPOLIS — The Atlanta Falcons are releasing tight end Jonnu Smith, the team announced Tuesday. The move was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
By parting ways with Smith, the Falcons save $6.5 million towards the salary cap, according to OverTheCap.com.
Smith spent one season in Atlanta, after the Falcons made a trade with the New England Patriots on March 15, 2023. The Falcons sent the Patriots a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Smith.
Through 17 games, featuring six starts, Smith caught 50 of his 70 targets for 582 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He played 58% of the Falcons offensive snaps in 2023.
The Falcons marked Smith's third team in seven years. He spent 2021-22 with the Patriots and 2017-20 with the Tennessee Titans.
Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was Jonnu Smith's tight ends coach (2017-18) and offensive coordinator (2019-20) in Tennessee, so there was a tie that brought the 6-foot-3, 248-pound Philadelphia native to Atlanta.
Smith was originally a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida International.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris are currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.