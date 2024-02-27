What Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris said about Falcons future at 2024 NFL Combine

Falcons will continue to lean on existing formula of drafting the best players available

Last season the Falcons picked running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall not because they were in desperate need at the position, but because Robinson's talent and personality aligned with what the Falcons wanted to build.

"It's about drafting the right guy, so a guy like Bijan, we believe he's the right player, the makeup, skill set, everything aligns," Fontenot said. "We don't get caught up into what the specific position is. We're just adding good football players."

Fontenot stressed that players like Robinson and safety Jessie Bates III are the type of players that fit that mold. He categorized them both as "multipliers," or players who make everyone one else better.

This strategy of acquiring players that don't necessarily fit the mold of what many would consider a Falcons need is a foundation the Falcons have stuck to since Fontenot was named the general manager in 2021. It's seen in move after move the organization has made over the years, from the aforementioned Bates and Robinson example, to the first-round draft picks of Kyle Pitts and Drake London. The Falcons didn't necessarily need a safety, running back, tight end or receiver when they picked up this group of playmakers, but you can't think about the current Falcons roster without these four. So, the Falcons are sticking to this thought process moving forward, too.