Falcons 'will be aggressive' when looking for 'right, not close' quarterback

The national consensus for the top-ranked quarterbacks in this year's draft class are Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon). Others include J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Joe Milton (Tennessee), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame) and more. There were 14 quarterbacks total invited to the event.

Team interviews for the quarterbacks began Tuesday and will resume Wednesday and Friday. The position group has the general medical exam Thursday. Their measurements and on-field workout are Saturday, and their bench press is Sunday before departing.

Fontenot and Morris will meet with select quarterbacks throughout the week.

"It's a strong draft overall," Fontenot said. "The quarterback position is strong, and you have some different types and guys that do it different ways."

The Falcons hold the No. 8 overall pick in the first round — at the moment.

"We're wide open," Fontenot said. "We could move up. We could move back. We could stay right at (No.) 8."

Atlanta last drafted a quarterback in 2022 with Desmond Ridder out of the third round. The Falcons haven't acquired a quarterback in the first round since Matt Ryan in 2008. They used the No. 3 overall pick on Ryan.

Ridder played the final four games of his rookie season, going 2-2, and then compiled a 6-7 record as a starter last season. Morris said during his combine availability that he hasn't had conversations about 2024 with Ridder yet.

Ryan was the Falcons starter from 2008-21, reaching a 120-102 record with six playoff appearances. Atlanta traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 for a third-round draft pick.

Since then, the quarterback position has been a revolving door that saw Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside and Marcus Mariota pass through. The team's record never changed regardless of who was under center in the post-Ryan era, going 7-10 from 2021-23.