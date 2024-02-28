What top edge rushers said about the Falcons at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Jared Verse, FSU

Jared Verse had an opportunity to participle in pre-draft activities as a projected first-round pick last year, but decided to play another season at FSU.

It wasn't because of his lack of physical attributes. Verse is confident in his 6-foot-6, 250-pound stature, but he wanted to take another year to polish the mental aspect of his game.

While he said those small technical details wouldn't matter as much at the college level, against tenured vets in the NFL? It would.

In two seasons with the Seminoles, Verse recorded 89 total tackles, 29.5 for a loss and 18 sacks.

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris spoke at length about drafting players who align with the Falcons' vision, and they've also repeatedly said this team in Atlanta isn't far from putting it all together. Verse could be one of those pieces.

"It would mean a lot to be out there, be that special piece, that would hopefully bring a team all the way together," Verse said.

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Dallas Turner is perhaps the most touted edge rusher in the draft pool.

Analysts have projected the Falcons to take Turner at No. 8 overall in all four mock draft round ups thus far. And for good reason.

Turner was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. In three seasons, he recorded 120 tackles, 32.5 for loss and 22.5 sacks.

The dominant outside linebacker met with the Falcons on Tuesday, one of 12 meetings he had with teams around the league. Turner said the conversation went well and the team got to know him personally.

Alabama talent is no stranger to translating to the NFL game, and the Falcons recently saw safety DeMarcco Hellams have a productive rookie year last season after being a Day 3 draft pick.

Whether the Falcons take Turner or not, he's likely to be the first edge rusher taken in the draft. So, what exactly sets him apart?