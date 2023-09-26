Falcons place linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Linebacker Troy Andersen has been placed on injured reserve, the Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday.

Andersen suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of the Falcons' Week 3 road loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Monday initial feedback was not good on what he described as a shoulder/pectoral injury. An MRI confirmed its severity.

"You hate it," Smith said. "That's an unfortunate part of the NFL. It stinks. You guys see it happen all around the league. Nobody wants to see that."

As a corresponding move, the Falcons signed offensive lineman Storm Norton off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad to their own 53-man roster.

Andersen is in his second season with the Falcons after getting drafted by the organization in 2022 with a second-round pick. He's a product of Montana State.

Andersen played in 17 games as a rookie, starting five. He finished with 69 total tackles, three of which were for a loss, along with a pass breakup and forced fumble.

Though the Falcons are three games in 2023, Andersen only got one full four-quarter performance under his belt with the Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. He had 10 tackles and a sack assist. Andersen then missed the Falcons' Week 2 win against the Green Bay Packers while in concussion protocol. And before he went down in Detroit, Andersen had made nine tackles against the Lions.