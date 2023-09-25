Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 3 loss against Lions

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Falcons are taking flight into the new week.
DETROIT — The Atlanta Falcons lost a 20-6 result to the Detroit Lions Sunday in their Week 3 matchup at Ford Field in front of 63,803 ticketed fans. Here's a deep dive into the facts you may have missed the from the Falcons' latest result.
STELLAR STATS
-- Bijan Robinson now has 102 yards receiving through three career games, making him the first Falcons rookie running back to hit 100-yard milestone that quickly in franchise history.
-- Safety Jessie Bates III grabbed his third interception just three games into the season, becoming the second Falcons defender ever to do so. Thomas DeCoud, another safety, pulled off the feat in 2012. That ended up being DeCoud's sole Pro Bowl season. Bates has yet to earn the honor.
-- The Lions scored at least 20 points for the 12th straight game, which stands as a tie for the second-longest streak in team history and stands as the longest active streak in the NFL.
-- Six points marked the fewest Detroit has allowed in Ford Field since Sept. 18, 2011, when the Kansas City Chiefs managed just three.
OBSCURE FACTS
-- The Lions had one sack on their resume entering Week 3. In the first quarter alone, they doubled that count pressuring Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. Detroit ultimately sacked Ridder seven times, a single-game career-high tally for Ridder. Those seven sacks came from six different Detroit defenders. The last time six different Lions recorded a sack in a game was Nov. 24, 1991, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-14.
-- Both the Falcons and Lions finished with a 4-of-14 third-down conversion rate. That cranks out to 28.6%, which is the lowest third-down conversion rate specifically for the Lions' offense and Falcons' defense in 2023.
-- The Falcons didn't break into the Lions' red zone until 5 minutes, 18 seconds remained in the game. They stalled out before reaching the end zone.
-- Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 188 yards in the first half and just 55 yards in the second half.
QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH
On what this loss means moving forward…
"Thankfully, we're 2-1. It's only one."
QUOTING THE FALCONS
Quarterback Desmond Ridder
On how this loss feelings after starting 2-0…
"I wouldn't say it's a rude awakening, more so just a test, and obviously we went out there and failed that test."
Cornerback Tre Flowers
On what he takes away from the first three games…
"I break the season up into quarters. Seventeen games now, but we've got to find a way to be 4-0, 3-1 or 0.500 every quarter. First quarter ends next Sunday. So, let's find a way to be 3-1."
QUOTING THE OPPONENT
Lions head coach Dan Campbell
On his expectations heading into the game and coming out with a win…
"We knew the type of opponent (that) was coming in here. That's a good football team, that's a physical football team. If you're not on your game, I mentioned this, but that team will run right through you. We really played a physical, violent game."
Lions quarterback Jared Goff
On the interception thrown to Falcons safety Jessie Bates III…
"I don't know if I've ever missed like that. It's just a crappy throw. We can laugh at it now because we won, but crappy throw (that) put our defense in a bad spot."
GAME LEADERS
Top 3 rushers
- Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, 17 carries for 80 yards
- Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 10 carries for 33 yards
- Lions: Craig Reynolds, four carries for 15 yards
Top 3 receivers
- Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, nine receptions for 102 yards
- Lions: Sam LaPorta, eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown
- Lions: Kalif Raymond, four receptions for 55 yards
Top 3 passers
- Lions: Jared Goff, 22-33-1 for 243 yards and a touchdown
- Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 21-38-0 for 201 yards (sacked seven times)
- N/A
Top 3 defenders
- Falcons: Jessie Bates III, 11 total tackles, six solo (an interception)
- Lions: Brian Branch, 11 total tackles, all solo
- Falcons: Kaden Elliss, 10 total tackles, five solo
NEXT UP
The Falcons (2-1) go international to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Action is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and will air live on ESPN+.
The Jaguars are coming off a 37-17 loss in Week 3 to the Houston Texans.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions during Week 3.