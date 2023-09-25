Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 3 loss against Lions

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Lions game in Week 3.

Sep 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

For the 2023 NFL season, digital team reporter Terrin Waack will provide select stellar stats, obscure facts and notable quotes from the most recent game to show how the Falcons are taking flight into the new week.

DETROIT — The Atlanta Falcons lost a 20-6 result to the Detroit Lions Sunday in their Week 3 matchup at Ford Field in front of 63,803 ticketed fans. Here's a deep dive into the facts you may have missed the from the Falcons' latest result.

STELLAR STATS

-- Bijan Robinson now has 102 yards receiving through three career games, making him the first Falcons rookie running back to hit 100-yard milestone that quickly in franchise history.

-- Safety Jessie Bates III grabbed his third interception just three games into the season, becoming the second Falcons defender ever to do so. Thomas DeCoud, another safety, pulled off the feat in 2012. That ended up being DeCoud's sole Pro Bowl season. Bates has yet to earn the honor.

-- The Lions scored at least 20 points for the 12th straight game, which stands as a tie for the second-longest streak in team history and stands as the longest active streak in the NFL.

-- Six points marked the fewest Detroit has allowed in Ford Field since Sept. 18, 2011, when the Kansas City Chiefs managed just three.

AF_20230924_ATLvsDET_M2_0527
Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons

OBSCURE FACTS

-- The Lions had one sack on their resume entering Week 3. In the first quarter alone, they doubled that count pressuring Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. Detroit ultimately sacked Ridder seven times, a single-game career-high tally for Ridder. Those seven sacks came from six different Detroit defenders. The last time six different Lions recorded a sack in a game was Nov. 24, 1991, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-14.

-- Both the Falcons and Lions finished with a 4-of-14 third-down conversion rate. That cranks out to 28.6%, which is the lowest third-down conversion rate specifically for the Lions' offense and Falcons' defense in 2023.

-- The Falcons didn't break into the Lions' red zone until 5 minutes, 18 seconds remained in the game. They stalled out before reaching the end zone.

-- Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for 188 yards in the first half and just 55 yards in the second half.

QUOTING ARTHUR SMITH

On what this loss means moving forward…

"Thankfully, we're 2-1. It's only one."

QUOTING THE FALCONS

Quarterback Desmond Ridder

On how this loss feelings after starting 2-0…

"I wouldn't say it's a rude awakening, more so just a test, and obviously we went out there and failed that test."

Cornerback Tre Flowers

On what he takes away from the first three games…

"I break the season up into quarters. Seventeen games now, but we've got to find a way to be 4-0, 3-1 or 0.500 every quarter. First quarter ends next Sunday. So, let's find a way to be 3-1."

QUOTING THE OPPONENT

Lions head coach Dan Campbell

On his expectations heading into the game and coming out with a win…

"We knew the type of opponent (that) was coming in here. That's a good football team, that's a physical football team. If you're not on your game, I mentioned this, but that team will run right through you. We really played a physical, violent game."

Lions quarterback Jared Goff

On the interception thrown to Falcons safety Jessie Bates III…

"I don't know if I've ever missed like that. It's just a crappy throw. We can laugh at it now because we won, but crappy throw (that) put our defense in a bad spot."

GAME LEADERS

Top 3 rushers

  1. Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, 17 carries for 80 yards
  2. Falcons: Bijan Robinson, 10 carries for 33 yards
  3. Lions: Craig Reynolds, four carries for 15 yards

Top 3 receivers

  1. Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, nine receptions for 102 yards
  2. Lions: Sam LaPorta, eight receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown
  3. Lions: Kalif Raymond, four receptions for 55 yards

Top 3 passers

  1. Lions: Jared Goff, 22-33-1 for 243 yards and a touchdown
  2. Falcons: Desmond Ridder, 21-38-0 for 201 yards (sacked seven times)
  3. N/A

Top 3 defenders

  1. Falcons: Jessie Bates III, 11 total tackles, six solo (an interception)
  2. Lions: Brian Branch, 11 total tackles, all solo
  3. Falcons: Kaden Elliss, 10 total tackles, five solo

NEXT UP

The Falcons (2-1) go international to play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Action is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and will air live on ESPN+.

The Jaguars are coming off a 37-17 loss in Week 3 to the Houston Texans.

Game Photos | Week 3 Falcons at Lions

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions during Week 3.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 124

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 sign in the crowd prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 sign in the crowd prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 pursues the ball carrier during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55, cornerback Dee Alford #20, and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55, cornerback Dee Alford #20, and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Flag team prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 124

Flag team prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 124

Players take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Players take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 124

Players take the field prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 124

Coin toss prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Punt team lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 124

Punt team lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 covers a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 covers a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 returns a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 returns a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 124

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 make a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 react during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 124

General view of fans prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 lines up during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 124

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 reacts after a tackle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 takes a snap during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive line during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 124

Defensive line during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 124

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 124

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 reacts after kicking a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 124

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 makes a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 124

General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 124

General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a first down during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 reacts after a first down during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 124

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 defends during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 defends during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 defends during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 124

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 defends during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 hits the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 124

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 124

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 scrambles during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs down field during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs down field during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 124

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 rushes the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 attempts to catch a pass during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
95 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 attempts to catch a pass during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs down field during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 runs down field during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
109 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
110 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
111 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
112 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
113 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after catching a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
114 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
115 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
116 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
117 / 124

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 celebrates after an interception during the second half of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
118 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
119 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
120 / 124

General view of fans during the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
121 / 124

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
122 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
123 / 124

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)

Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
124 / 124

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
