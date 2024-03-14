Falcons agree to terms on trade to acquire wide receiver Rondale Moore, send quarterback Desmond Ridder to Arizona Cardinals

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – A day after signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal, the Falcons agreed to terms on a trade of quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore, pending physicals.

Ridder was drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He began his career in Atlanta as Marcus Mariota's backup, but Ridder started the final four games of the season, going 2-2 as the starter in his rookie year.

Once the 2022 season ended, the Falcons parted ways with Mariota while picking up journeyman Taylor Heinicke in free agency. It was stated then that the Falcons would enter the 2023 season with Ridder as the starting quarterback in Atlanta to see if he could be the Falcons' future at the quarterback position.

Ridder started the first eight games of the 2023 season but did not finish the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He was evaluated for a concussion at halftime. Though he was cleared to play after the evaluation, he did not return to the game and did not play in the Falcons' Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Only when Heinicke – then the starter in Ridder's place – sustained a hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals did Ridder return to live game action.

After the Week 11 bye, former head coach Arthur Smith announced the team would go back to Ridder to finish out the season. Ridder started the next four games, going 2-2. However, Ridder was again pulled for Heinicke in Weeks 16-17. Ridder started the final game of the Falcons' season, though, with Heinicke injured. In the end, Ridder went 6-7 as a starting quarterback in 2023, completing 64.2% of his passes for 2,836 passing yards. Ridder threw 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Falcons will yield a small amount of cap relief with Ridder in Arizona. According to OverTheCap.com projections, the Falcons will save $922,458 toward the cap in 2024 and $1.43 million in 2025 by trading Ridder prior to June 1.