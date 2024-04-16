Quarterbacks the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

DISCLAIMER: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons editorial staff will breakdown which prospects Atlanta could take each day of the draft according to position. Up next, quarterbacks.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons secured quarterback Kirk Cousins as their guy in free agency. Backup Taylor Heinicke will enter his second season in Atlanta. However, that doesn't mean the front office is set on the current quarterback room.
"We're definitely gonna add a quarterback," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. "We're not going to into the season with two arms."
At the Annual League Meeting last month, Fontenot said while the Falcons are open to adding a third signal-caller by any means, the draft is certainly a pathway.
Below is a breakdown of quarterback options the Falcons could take on each day of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Day 1
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
This year's draft is quite quarterback heavy with perhaps the first three picks — at least — being a player to lead the offense. At No. 8 overall, it's possible J.J. McCarthy could still be on the draft board for the Falcons.
McCarthy led Michigan to a national championship this past season as a junior. McCarthy had his best season in his third year, recording 2,991 yards passing and 22 touchdowns with a 72.3% completion rate while starting all 15 games. McCarthy set a Wolverine record for completion percentage and interception percentage in 2023.
Pick(s): No. 8 (first round)
Other Day 1 options: Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina)
Day 2
Michael Penix Jr., Washington
On draft Day 2, the Falcons could find Michael Penix Jr. fall to them at No. 43 in the second round. Penix was the other quarterback in this year's national championship. Penix heavily rose his draft stock in Washington's unlikely run to the title game. He played the best of his six-year college career as a Husky once he transferred to Washington after four seasons with Indiana (he appeared in just 20 total games as a Hoosier). He battled injuries at Indiana but started every game with the Huskies.
With multiple seasons of experience, Penix could be a prospect poised to learn behind Cousins who is in the latter end of his career entering Year 13. Penix broke 4,000 passing yards in his two seasons at Washington. He tallied 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 65.4% completion rate but threw 11 interceptions in his final year.
Pick(s): No. 43 (second round), No. 74 (third round), No. 79 (third round)
Other Day 2 options: Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Pratt (Tulane)
Day 3
Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
If the Falcons defer to drafting higher-priority positions of need in the first couple of rounds, Spencer Rattler could be an intriguing option on Day 3. Rattler finished his college career at South Carolina after transferring from Oklahoma. Like Penix, he carries with him more experience than other prospects.
He notched more than 3,000 yards — of his 10,807 yards total — in both seasons as Gamecock. Rattler had his most productive year as a redshirt senior, recording 3,186 yards passing and 19 touchdowns with a 68.9% completion rate. The 23-year-old quarterback was named the Senior Bowl MVP.
Pick(s): No. 109 (fourth round), No. 143 (fifth round), No. 187 (sixth round), No. 197 (sixth round)
Other Day 3 options: Jordan Travis (Florida State), Joe Milton III (Tennessee), Devin Leary (Kentucky)