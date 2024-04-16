Quarterbacks the Falcons could target throughout 2024 NFL Draft 

Day 2

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

On draft Day 2, the Falcons could find Michael Penix Jr. fall to them at No. 43 in the second round. Penix was the other quarterback in this year's national championship. Penix heavily rose his draft stock in Washington's unlikely run to the title game. He played the best of his six-year college career as a Husky once he transferred to Washington after four seasons with Indiana (he appeared in just 20 total games as a Hoosier). He battled injuries at Indiana but started every game with the Huskies.