Terrin Waack's seven-round mock draft: Falcons land a running mate for A.J. Terrell

Pick No. 8, first round: CB Terrion Arnold (Alabama)

The Falcons need a cornerback to start alongside A.J. Terrell, especially if they decide to offer the former first-round draft pick a contract extension as his fifth year approaches. That's where Terrion Arnold can come in, as the most commonly top-ranked prospect at his position. Rather than taking a risk, the Falcons jump at the opportunity to lock Arnold in, even if this decision seems high. It worked out well the last time the Falcons selected a cornerback in the first round. Why not again? In 2023, Arnold totaled 63 tackles in addition to 17 pass breakups and five interceptions. Those latter marks made him the only FBS player with at least 12 pass breakups and at least five interceptions that season.