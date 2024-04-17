Tori McElhaney's seven-round mock draft: Falcons move around the draft board to set up their future

Pick No. 74, third round: DT Braden Fiske, FSU

Are you noticing a trend with the picks yet? You should because I am absolutely prioritizing key defensive positions in this year's draft class. The Falcons have an edge rusher. They have a corner looking to compete -- and likely win -- a starting job. Now we look to the defensive interior.

Grady Jarrett returns to full health this season after missing half the year in 2023 with a knee injury. David Onyemata returns, too. As defensive tackle duos go, this is a good one. However, both players are true veterans. Are they in the twilight years of their careers? Probably not if you ask Jarrett (who doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon). Honestly, though, even if they aren't, the Falcons could use some young blood to keep them fresh in rotation.

So, let's insert Fiske.

Fiske actually has something the Falcons value in their evaluation of players: Visible growth, maturity and improvement from year to year. It's a reason they liked Arnold Ebiketie so much a couple years ago. He was a player who saw his value increase as his years did. Instead of entering the draft after completing his time at Temple, Ebiketie spent a year with Penn State, seeing considerable growth year over year. Fiske follows a similar trajectory. After finishing up his time at Western Michigan, Fiske spent last season with FSU acting as a significant contributor on the Seminoles defensive front.

From a stats perspective, Fiske's production grew as he did, with 12 of his 19.5 career sacks coming in 2022 and 2023.