Falcons announce plans to host local day pro day 

Atlanta is slated to host 59 Georgia-based players in Flowery Branch on Friday, April 12. 

Apr 11, 2024 at 06:34 PM
Tori McElhaney

Senior Falcons Content Producer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons will host a local pro day on Friday, April 12, the organization announced Thursday.

Atlanta is slated to host 59 Georgia-based players at the practice facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. To qualify to attend the local pro day, players must be from the Atlanta-metro area or have attended the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech or Georgia State for college.

Here is a full list of the players slated to attend:

OLB Sundiata Anderson | 6-5 | 240 | College Park, Ga.

TE Luke Benson | 6-4 | 233 | Georgia Tech

ILB JD Bertrand | 6-1 | 233 | Alpharetta, Ga.

WR Dom Blaylock | 6-1 | 203 | Georgia Tech

S Malachi Buckner | 6-1 | 210 | Tucker, Ga.

S Javon Bullard | 5-11 | 195 | Georgia

ILB Aaron Casey | 6-2 | 235 | Douglasville, Ga.

DT Justin Eboigbe | 6-5 | 292 | Forest Park, Ga.

RB Daijun Edwards | 5-10 | 201 | Georgia

CB Malik Fleming | 5-8 | 179 | Valdosta, Ga.

RB Isaac Foster | 5-10 | 175 | Summerville, Ga.

DT Tomari Fox | 6-3 | 300 | Lawrenceville, Ga.

DT Realus George Jr. | 6-1 | 289 | Atlanta, Ga.

LS Seth Glausier | 6-1 | 230 | Georgia State

G Travis Glover | 6-6 | 323 | Georgia State

QB Darren Grainger | 6-4 | 225 | Georgia State

RB Anthony Grant | 5-11 | 205 | Buford, Ga.

ILB Antonio Grier | 6-1 | 230 | Atlanta, Ga.

WR Devron Harper | 5-9 | 170 | Conyers, Ga.

S Nicario Harper | 6-0 | 205 | Atlanta, Ga.

ILB Jamal Hill | 6-0 | 226 | Rex, Ga.

QB DJ Irons | 6-4 | 215 | Lawrenceville, Ga.

WR Ty James | 6-2 | 200 | Conyers, Ga.

OLB Richard Jibunor | 6-3 | 230 | Athens, Ga.

WR Jaylen Johnson | 6-2 | 194 | Duluth, Ga.

G Trente Jones | 6-4 | 325 | Grayson, Ga.

WR Ramel Keyton | 6-3 | 197 | Marietta, Ga.

CB TyGee Leach | 5-11 | 207 | Georgia State

TE Dylan Leonard | 6-5 | 240 | Georgia Tech

CB Rassie Littlejohn | 6-1 | 188 | Gainesville, Ga.

DT Zion Logue | 6-5 | 310 | Georgia

ILB Donovan Manuel | 6-1 | 230 | Ellenwood, Ga.

WR Miles Marshall | 6-4 | 212 | Lilburn, Ga.

OLB Justin Mascoll | 6-4 | 260 | Snellville, Ga.

WR Ladd McConkey | 6-0 |185 | Georgia

CB Yahsyn McKee | 5-10 | 162 | Stockbridge, Ga.

DE Derrick McLendon | 6-4 | 250 | Decatur, Ga.

RB Kendall Milton | 6-1 | 220 | Georgia

ILB Monty Montgomery | 5-10 | 225 | Norcross, Ga.

LS William Mote | 6-2 | 230 | Georgia

CB Quinton Newsome | 6-1 | 185 | Suwanee, Ga.

ILB Braelen Oliver | 6-0 | 217 | Georgia Tech

WR Zach Peterson | 6-1 | 190 | Roswell, Ga.

S Jalyn Phillips | 6-1 | 205 | Lawrenceville, Ga.

S Zion Puckett | 6-0 | 226 | Griffin, Ga.

WR Marcus Rogers | 6-3 | 211 | Smyrna, Ga.

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint | 6-2 | 195 | Georgia

S Nick Ross | 5-11 | 190 | Marietta, Ga.

RB Tyre Shelton | 5-11 | 190 | Douglasville, Ga.

OLB Mikhari Sibblis | 6-4 | 255 | Cumming, Ga.

CB Myles Sims | 6-3 | 190 | Georgia Tech

RB Christian Turner | 5-11 | 205 | Buford, Ga.

ILB Gerry Vaughn | 5-11 | 235 | Atlanta, Ga.

RB Kimani Vidal | 5-8 | 215 | Marietta, Ga.

WR Dayton Wade | 5-9 | 175 | Atlanta, Ga.

DT Tramel Walthour | 6-3 | 270 | Georgia

WR Malik Washington | 5-8 | 194 | Lawrenceville, Ga.

ILB Andre White | 6-3 | 228 | Georgia Tech

RB Reese White | 5-10 | 205 | Sandy Springs, Ga.

