Amna Subhan's seven-round mock draft: Falcons trade town in first round to get their edge rusher and more 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In just about a week's time, the Falcons will be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft.

We'll finally get answers about what Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris will do with the No. 8 pick and so on, as they continue to build a roster in hopes of taking Atlanta to new heights.

Until then... you get me.

I've run a full mock draft simulator — I'm not kidding — at least 50 times trying to create the best combination, especially with the later rounds. Not to mention pouring over Dane Brugler’s The Beast draft guide for hours. What I learned is the Falcons have built leverage through free agency and can get what they want, plus a little more, if they trade down.

So without further ado, my seven-round mock begins with a trade.

TRADE: Falcons send the No. 8 pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 15 and No. 46 picks.