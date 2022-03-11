Breaking down the situations for five Falcons free agents, the case to re-sign them 

Foye Oluokun

The situation: When the Falcons drafted Oluokun with the 200th pick in the 2018 Draft, they thought they were going to get a special teams player who would work hard. No one expected him to become what he did by the time his rookie contract was up. Throughout the last four years with the Falcons Oluokun morphed into a full-blown starter, one of the Falcons most dynamic defenders and the league's leader in tackles in 2021. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees said during the season that he believes Oluokun is one of the most exciting young linebackers in the league.

"I really feel good about him, and I've had some really good MIKE linebackers in my day," Pees said. "I really feel like as a young linebacker, this guy's got a really, really bright future."

But will that future be with the Falcons? That's the question. Oluokun will carry a price tag this offseason that he hasn't before. With Deion Jones already on the books for $20 million in 2022, do the Falcons have the means to put even more money into this specific position group?

Why it works: The Falcons have something really solid in Oluokun, both physically and mentally. As Pees' MIKE linebacker it could be argued that Oluokun knows the ins and outs of Pees' scheme better than anyone because of the responsibility he has as the vocal piece of this defensive unit. Then, there are the stats. Oluokun thrived in this defense. And though those numbers may go down with more help upfront, it doesn't take away Oluokun's role. It would just free him up. If you're simply looking at Oluokun the player and person, of course this organization would want him back. Oluokun the player and person comes with a price tag, though, and that's the road block.

Why it doesn't work: Mykal Walker's contract isn't a problem as it is still his rookie deal and will be so for a couple more years. Jones' contract, on the other hand, is the problem. His cap hit is too significant to be able to have both him and Oluokun on the books for a significant chunk of change. So, if the Falcons are set on keeping Jones it may be tough to get Oluokun an offer that would be competitive compared to other offers he could receive on the open market. Teams across the league are always looking for young linebackers to fill their rosters.