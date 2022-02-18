'Trust, honestly and loyalty': Michael Pitre discusses core values, new role as Falcons running backs coach

"The only stat is wins and losses," Pitre said. "If we run 50 times to win a game, let's do that. If we have to pass protect 50 times to win a game, let's do that. That's the selflessness required to be a productive organization. Is it intriguing that the head coach has a past of running the football? Yeah, but I guarantee you, if we were to ask him, that he runs the ball because that gives us the best chance to win.

"I want to be part of an organization committed to winning at a high level. That was the attraction, just seeing what Arthur has done in his coaching career, where the Falcons are at right now and the fact they have an opportunity to take a really big step."

It's a bit uncertain who Pitre will be working with in his new post. Cordarrelle Patterson is set for unrestricted free agency and Qadree Ollison is an exclusive rights free agent. Mike Davis and Keith Smith are in contract years. There could be significant movement within the position group, with offseason additions and subtractions as we move through the spring.

While we don't know which players he'll coach, we know how the running backs room will be, well, run.