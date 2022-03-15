Falcons sign Younghoe Koo to five-year extension

The Falcons have signed Younghoe Koo to a five-year extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Koo was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.
Koo joined the Falcons in October of 2019 and he's since become a reliable fan favorite in Atlanta. Koo has played on one-year deals since 2019 and this marks the first time in his career that the kicker has signed a long-term deal. Since joining the Falcons, Koo is 13 of 14 in field goals from 50-plus yards out.
Last season was a record year for Koo as he was named to his first Pro Bowl after becoming the NFL's leading scorer in Week 13. At the time Koo had made 32 of 33 field goals and 23 extra points, good enough for 119 points scored for the Falcons.
Koo finished the 2021 season in similar fashion: making 27 of 29 field goals, the third-best field goal percentage in the league. There were a couple game-winning field goals thrown in there, too, namely against the Giants, Dolphins and the Saints.
It would seem the Koo era in Atlanta is just getting started.