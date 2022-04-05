Should the Falcons make a first round trade? -- Question of the Week

Congrats. We've all officially made it to the point of the offseason that I have so lovingly dubbed: "Speculation Szn."

Yes, draft prep has been happening for months now, but with less than a few weeks separating us from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft this is when everything shifts into a new gear as the first pick looms. The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. Soon, we will - of course - speculate about what they will do with said pick, but for this week's Question of the Week we discuss whether or not Atlanta should stay put at No. 8 or move around a bit.

So, what do we think? Should the Falcons trade out of No. 8? Kris, Scott and I discuss.

Tori: For kicks and giggles I am going to captain the Trade Up Team. However, I want to be clear that this is not "up" in the sense of going higher than No. 8. I am talking trading up into the later picks of the first round. I do think the Falcons should hold onto No. 8, but with two extra picks in both the second and third rounds I think that draft capital is something teams would be willing to trade a first round pick for.

If the Falcons package together their two second round picks, or a second and a third together, I think the argument could be made a team like Detroit wouldn't mind giving up their 32nd overall pick for those extra picks. Up until yesterday I was interested in knowing what package the Falcons would need to put together for the Eagles' third first-round pick at No. 19. However, the Saints had to go and grab those on Monday, giving up way more than what I think the Falcons should have (or would have) been willing to give up. I do also wonder what the Chiefs would want for one of their back-to-back picks at No. 29 and 30...

I think trading up into the end of the first round could be an intriguing option for the Falcons on the first night of the draft. They need impact players and they need them now with the way this roster is currently constructed. Two first round picks should provide that in an ideal scenario. This option opens the door for the Falcons to get the first rounder(s) they want that can fill a need now. They need edge rushers, receivers, offensive tackles… perhaps a cornerback?