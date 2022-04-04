Wyche: Where Falcons stand after Matt Ryan trade, Deshaun Watson exploration

Fontenot and his staff have signed cornerback Casey Hayward, edge Lorenzo Carter and wideouts KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd and Auden Tate, as well as underrated running back Damien Williams in free agency. The re-signing of running back Cordarelle Patterson and safety Erik Harris and cornerback Isiah Oliver keeps some certainty in positions of need.

The draft is how the nucleus will continue to be built.

In a season where so many teams have made blockbuster trades and free agent signings – and Tom Brady un-retired to remain in Tampa Bay and Aaron Rodgers stayed with the Packers – the Falcons are in a place where Smith's ability to coach players up and guys competing with chips on their shoulder will be common refrains.

Blank, at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., last week, said this was the year where they opted to pay the bank for the salary-cap juggling they've done in the past to try to get back to the Super Bowl. He told me that the inability to re-sign players like linebacker Foye Oluokun, who signed with the Jaguars in free agency, and De'Vondre Campbell, who they let walk in 2020 because they couldn't afford them, pained him.

He's tired of it. So now, they’re paying off all their debts.

Next year, they'll have the money to pay players from elsewhere and from their own team who they want to keep and build around.

It's a circumstance most teams have dealt with and plenty of teams who are wheeling and dealing and doing salary-cap Rubik's cubing right now will have to contend with in the future. It's still an uncomfortable reality, especially for a first-time coach and first-time GM who hoped to be making progress off a 7-10 record in 2021.

"You know what you sign up for when you sign up for an NFL job," Smith said at the annual meeting in Palm Beach. "You're going to have different obstacles come your way and you better be able to handle them."