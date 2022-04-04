Report: Malik Willis to visit Falcons

Atlanta had a formal interview with Willis in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine last month. 

Apr 04, 2022 at 03:29 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
With the 2022 NFL Draft less than a month away, the Falcons can begin holding visits at their facility in Flowery Branch with select members of this year's draft class. This is something no organization across the league has been able to do since the pandemic began. It's a part of the pre-draft evaluation process that was allowed to return this offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that Liberty quarterback Malik Willis would visit with the Falcons next week.

The Falcons met with Willis during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month. At that time, Willis was asked about meeting with the Falcons, and though he wouldn't go into any specifics about the interviews he had, Willis said he was more concerned with making a team once he's drafted than worrying about who the team will be that he's drafted to.

"I feel good about going to any team. Not everybody gets to go to a team so I feel blessed in that facet," he said. "I'm just trying to make a team at the end of the day. You can't make all these goals that you can't keep. I hate that, so I'm just trying to get there and make a team first and then you can learn and try to do something after that."

Willis is an Atlanta area native having gone to school at Westlake High School before transferring to Roswell High School for his senior year.

The Falcons parted ways with Matt Ryan two weeks ago, trading the veteran quarterback to the Colts for a third round pick. Once the deal was finalized, Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota on a two-year deal. Owner Arthur Blank said during the lead up to this year's Super Bowl that he wanted to see Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith enact a succession plan for Ryan.

Could that plan include Willis? The Falcons appear to be doing their due diligence in deciding if it does.

