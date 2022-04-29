'My heart was racing like crazy': Drake London on Drake bet, playing with Kyle Pitts

London was introduced to the Falcons through former running back Jamal Anderson, who made the Dirty Bird dance famous. 

Apr 28, 2022 at 10:36 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

Drake London woke up on Thursday morning with a flurry of text messages on his cellphone. Typically for a potential first-round pick waking up on the first day of the NFL Draft, these texts would be from friends and family wishing him luck and sending their best wishes.

Instead, it was about a $100 thousand wager placed on him becoming the first receiver taken in the draft by the rapper Drake. "Drake betting on Drake just feels right," the rapper wrote on his Instagram story as he placed the bet.

"My friends were hitting my phone saying Champagne Papi bet on me, so I thought that was funny," London told Atlantafalcons.com, referring to Drake by his Instagram username.

Drake bet wisely, as London was the first receiver off the board when the Falcons selected him as the number eight overall pick.The Falcons and London were almost destiny if you ask him.

It starts way back in his high school, Moorpark in California.

Similar to him and the rapper Drake, London's high school Moorpark shares the name as the college that legendary running back Jamal Anderson attended. Anderson was London's introduction to the Falcons. He did not get many Falcons games on the west coast, but he remembers how Anderson made the Dirty Bird dance famous.

So when London saw the Georgia area code on his phone, he was both relieved and excited.

"My heart was racing like crazy," London said. "Especially when the phone started ringing and it had a little 'GA' behind it. I was happy."

London was relieved and happy to be drafted by the Falcons because he had envisioned himself in Atlanta. He is excited about the direction that coach Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are taking the team, and he has already created a nickname for him and Kyle Pitts: the twin towers. A fitting name because of their height and contested catch ability.

"I just felt like I wanted to be in Atlanta at the end of the day," London said. This is where I wanted to end up. … We're moving in the right direction, and I can't wait to go out there and put on that jersey and just be a dirty bird at the end of the day."

Smith enjoys having big, physical wide receivers who earn yards after the catch in his offense and there was no better player to fit that mold than London. He and Pitts will put fear in defenses, especially in the red zone, and London is excited to show what he can do.

"I'm just fearless," London said. "Put the ball anywhere. I'm gonna go get it."

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair: State of Falcons, NFL Draft context shows Drake London was right pick at right time

London's selection started a receiver run

news

Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Here's a list of 30 players the Falcons could draft with their four Day 2 picks.

news

How Drake London fits with the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons take the big-bodied wide receiver with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons select Drake London with No. 8 overall 2022 NFL Draft pick

London had over 1,000 yards in a 2021 season cut short by injury.

news

Scott Bair's 7-round NFL mock draft: Falcons land edge rusher at No. 8, fill out class with skill players and linemen

Jermaine Johnson II and Jahan Dotson highlight this group

news

'There is no life': Falcons scouts describe how the NFL Draft dominates their lives

From texts about players after dark to 12-hour work days, the road to the draft is an all-encompassing commitment for Anthony Robinson and Falcons scouts.

news

NBC Sports links Falcons with physical wide receiver in latest mock draft roundup

Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Jermaine Johnson II are latest players linked to the Falcons for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Guide

Everything you need to know heading NFL Draft weekend

news

Bair: Why 2022 NFL Draft is an inflection point in Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith quest to turn Falcons around

Striking gold with premium picks would set Falcons up well for present and a near future with significant salary cap space

news

Falcons issue statement on passing of longtime team photographer Jimmy Cribb

news

LifeBrand Teams Up With Atlanta Falcons On New Multi-Year Strategic Partnership

LifeBrand and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons have entered into a multi-year partnership just in time for the 2022 Draft, further expanding the tech company's reach in the Atlanta market.

Top News

Who could the Falcons target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Bair: State of Falcons, NFL Draft context shows Drake London was right pick at right time

2022 Draft Pics | War Room

'My heart was racing like crazy': Drake London on Drake bet, playing with Kyle Pitts

Advertising