Matt Ryan working hard to learn new offense, get on same page with Arthur Smith 

A lot has changed since the last time Matt Ryan was in front of a microphone answering questions from the local media. Ryan's last press conference was following the Falcons' final game of the 2020 season.

Arthur Smith was hired to become Ryan's new head coach and he'll not only be implementing a new system; he'll also be calling the plays on offense. Smith's offense has some similarities to some of the schemes he's been in with previous offensive coordinators and that's one of the things making the transition easier.

"It's been going well," Ryan said on Tuesday. "Obviously, transition requires a lot of effort and a lot of work to learn the new system. To make sure that you're as comfortable as you can possibly be with the terminology and what they expect from you. I've been working really hard to try and get on the same page with them. Dave (Ragone) and Arthur (Smith) have been great and I'm excited about the future and hopefully winning a bunch of games."

Ryan has had four different offensive coordinators since 2015: Kyle Shanahan, Steve Sarkisian, Dirk Koetter and now Ragone who will assist Smith with a number of duties including helping put the offensive game-plan together.

Although there's not much Ryan hasn't seen at this point in his career, there's still a lot of work to be done to get comfortable with his new playbook.

"From a language standpoint, I've played in a number of different systems now so it's like a combination of a couple of them," Ryan said. "The formations are really similar to West Coast formations which I've played in for a number of years. Protections very similar. The concepts are similar as well, it's just different names. It's just making sure you have the right word association and are speaking the right language."