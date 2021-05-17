Falcons' wide receiver Russell Gage changes jersey number 

May 17, 2021 at 03:37 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage has changed his jersey number to No. 14. Chris Rowland will now wear No. 12.

Gage, 25, previously wore No. 83 for the last three seasons. The sixth-round draft pick has been one of Atlanta's most improved players over the last two years. In the 2020 season, Gage was the Falcons' No. 3 wide receiver and with Julio Jones missing significant time, his role increased even more.

The former LSU product caught 72 passes for 786 yards and four touchdowns last season.

