Presented by

Jalen Mayfield showing valued versatility along Falcons front

Third-round NFL Draft pick can work at guard, challenging for right tackle spot

Jul 30, 2021 at 04:51 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

AF_20210602_OTAs_KD2_4786
Jalen Mayfield/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield #77 prepares to run a drill during organized team activities in Phase III of the Atlanta Falcons offseason program on June 2, 2021.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Jalen Mayfield played tackle at the University of Michigan, but many thought he would move inside at the pro level.

Turns out the third-round NFL Draft pick can played inside and out, a trait valued by the Falcons coaching staff.

He seemed set to compete for an insecure left guard spot, but he's not doing battle there to start AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. He has been working at right tackle with Kaleb McGary currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Mayfield will challenge for a spot outside, leaving coaches with some decisions to make as the preseason progresses.

"We know what he played in college from when we evaluated him, but we think his skill set gives him a chance inside as well," head coach Arthur Smith said. "It depends on the health of our team. Is he going to earn that spot out there at right tackle? If not, we have to make the right decision for him. We don't want to stunt his growth, too. If he's not going to play right tackle, he has to be able to play inside. He has to be able to play multiple spots."

Versatility is prized among offensive linemen, especially those in reserve roles. Backup tackles often must be able to swing back and forth. Being able to move from guard to center, as Josh Andrews can, is another plus.

Having someone like Mayfield who can play guard and tackle will be key moving forward. If he develops well, he could man several starting spots and shore up a weak spot up front. If he's a reserve, he can fill in most anywhere as a sixth man.

"Versatility is huge," Smith said. "There are a lot of guys who have made long careers being able to play multiple spots."

A largely unsettled offensive line – right guard Chris Lindstrom and left tackle Jake Matthews are the only two locks – will be a position group to watch as it works through the preseason. Where Mayfield fits remains uncertain, but he gives the Falcons options while trying to spread the best five linemen across the front.

Deion Jones debuts new visor | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 2

Linebacker Deion Jones has a fresh look on the field as he's traded his blue visor in for gold. Here are the best images from Day 2 of AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp.

AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-28
1 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-30
2 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-31
3 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-27
4 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-34
5 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_MH1_2783
6 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_KD2_6643
7 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_MH1_2771
8 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_MH1_3013
9 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_KD2_6593
10 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_MH1_2978
11 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_MH1_2612
12 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-23
13 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-37
14 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_KD2_6608
15 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_KD2_6552
16 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-39
17 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-04
18 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp-Practice-2_KD2_6497
19 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-26
20 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-33
21 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-36
22 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-40
23 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-35
24 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-01
25 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-22
26 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-29
27 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-21
28 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-15
29 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-19
30 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-20
31 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-18
32 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-17
33 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-16
34 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-14
35 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-13
36 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-11
37 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-10
38 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-07
39 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-02
40 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-08
41 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-06
42 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-05
43 / 44
AF_20210730_Training-Camp_KD-03
44 / 44
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Practice report: Richie Grant plays punch out, safeties start strong

Lee Smith returns, Deion Jones intercepts and more observations from camp
news

Hayden Hurst looking to form dangerous combination with Kyle Pitts

There's plenty of opportunity for two quality tight ends in Arthur Smith's offense
news

Practice report: Calvin Ridley ready to start Falcons camp

Kaleb McGary could receive challenge at right tackle, while Dante Fowler must earn role upon return
news

Arthur Blank trusts Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith to lead Falcons renaissance

Falcons owner believes his new hires have team on the right track 
news

Why owner Arthur Blank was 'disappointed' by Julio Jones trade

news

Why Terry Fontenot believes Falcons can win now while preparing for better future

Falcons GM considers it 'disrespectful' to say Falcons are in rebuilding mode
news

Terry Fontenot details why Matt Ryan is 'the right leader of this team'

Falcons GM is both supremely confident in Ryan and always on the quarterback hunt
news

What you need to know entering Falcons training camp

Here's a primer containing key dates, open practices and what to watch for at Flowery Branch this summer
news

Steve Wyche: Where the Falcons stand heading into training camp 

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot consider Matt Ryan (and developing the squad around him) key to 2021 fortunes
news

Five questions needing answers during Falcons training camp

news

Training camp preview: Punter Sterling Hofrichter facing competition

Falcons return game could be dynamic with Cordarrelle Patterson and Avery Williams

Top News

Day two highlights at AT&T Training Camp 

Practice report: Richie Grant plays punch out, safeties start strong

Deion Jones debuts new visor | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 2

Hayden Hurst looking to form dangerous combination with Kyle Pitts

Advertising