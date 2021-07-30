Practice report: Richie Grant plays punch out, safeties start strong

Lee Smith returns

Tight end Lee Smith was back at practice on Friday after starting camp on the COVID-19 list, according to the NFL transaction wire.

While he won't draw Kyle Pitts-type attention and doesn't have Hayden Hurst's speed, Smith will be an important part of his position group.

While he can catch passes, blocking will be his primary responsibility. Smith considers himself an honorary offensive lineman and likes mixing it up in the trenches. His skill set gives the tight ends depth, with a talent to fit most every situation. Getting him back quickly will help the unit come together and establish roles rather quickly this summer.

Everyone takes a lap

Nobody's above taking a lap after getting cited for a pre-snap infraction. That has been the case since the offseason program, but was evident again Friday after elite defensive tackle Grady Jarrett jumped offsides. He had to take a lap around the field for it, something Hayden Hurst had to do Thursday after a false start.

Smith is all about accountability, and little things like taking a lap help set that proper tone. That can be felt in Smith's practices, which operate at a solid tempo and require precise execution.

More practice observations