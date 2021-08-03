Presented by

Practice report: Unreal Kyle Pitts catch highlights 'spirited' first day in pads

Falcons crank up intensity, increased situational work as camp rolls on

Aug 03, 2021 at 06:13 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Kyle Pitts came across the end zone during Tuesday's practice, running into traffic with Fabian Moreau just behind. Matt Ryan aimed his pass a bit higher than normal, in a place where only the 6-foot-6 tight end could grab it.

Pitts jumped up and caught the ball at its peak, bringing it down to secure the touchdown reception. One problem: Moreau's leg was in the way. It knocked the ball free for a moment, with incompletion probability ratcheting up. Pitts was undeterred. He remained focused and regained possession before hitting the ground.

Touchdown.

It was undoubtedly the best play of camp.

Don't believe me? I dare you to dissent after watching it here:

It's plays like this, captured by Falcons videographer Jenny Ross and edited well by Sam Larsen, that offer a glimpse of Pitts' great ability and show why the Falcons took him No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"It's good to see him make those plays," head coach Arthur Smith said. "You've got to make them in practice and you build them up to make them in the games. It was encouraging to see him make those plays that we expect him to make."

First practice in pads

The Falcons donned pads on Tuesday for the first time this training camp, which ups the intensity and competition level among the offensive and defensive linemen especially. It also offers a clearer picture of the Falcons rushing attack and its run defense, even if players aren't going to the ground.

"It was a pretty spirited practice out there, really good give and take," Smith said. "Like I said, we're pressing these guys – being aggressive, work some more situational football, ball comes out and it's some tight windows, but it was really good competition back and forth, I thought, the whole day."

McGary on the mend

Right tackle Kaleb McGary missed his sixth straight practice on Sunday while on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed ailment. Smith said the incumbent right tackle is on the road to recovery.

"He's doing everything we're asking him to do," Smith said. "I don't anticipate that being too long, I mean, much longer, but again it's hard to give a firm timetable because we've got to do what's in best interest for the player and the team. Kaleb's doing well."

Jalen Mayfield continues to fill in at right tackle in McGary's absence and will challenge for the starting spot this summer.

In another injury-related note, interior defensive lineman Tyeler Davison missed Tuesday's practice. Smith said he is working through something and doesn't expect his absence to be long-term. Jonathan Bullard and Ta'Quon Graham rotated into the first team a bit more that usual on this day.

More practice notes

We saw more situational work on Sunday than previous Falcons practices, with some good work getting done in the red zone. That's where Pitts made the incredible catch featured above, but he wasn't the only one with a highlight. Christian Blake made a diving catch in the corner of the end zone as well. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield showed some athleticism breaking up a pass intended for Frank Darby. Tight end Ryan Becker made a nice catch in that red zone drill, a positive for someone who has dropped a few passes and fumbled more than once early on … Linebacker Deion Jones made a veteran play in coverage during a 7-on-7 period, slapping the ball out of Calvin Ridley's hands after the catch. … Rookie Drew Dalman, who has mostly played center to this point, regularly rotated with Josh Andrews at left guard. … The Falcons waived/injured punter Sterling Hofrichter and signed Cameron Nizalek. Smith also said that Dom Maggio is banged up right now but is expected to punt during the preseason. "We need somebody to win that job," Smith said.

First practice in pads | 2021 AT&T Training Camp Day 5

The Atlanta Falcons were in full pads for the first time on Day 5 of 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp. Here are the best images.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 fist bump during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 fist bump during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end George Obinna #59 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive end George Obinna #59 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Ryan Becker #80 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Ryan Becker #80 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 75

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 runs a drill with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 75

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Josh Andrews #68 runs a drill with offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Offensive lineman during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 75

Offensive lineman during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 75

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 75

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Special teams drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 75

Special teams drills during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 75

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 75

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 oaks during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson #90 oaks during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Mike Davis #28 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and running back Mike Davis #28 work during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 75

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman #67 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 75

Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman #67 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 reacts during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 hugs wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 hugs wide receiver Christian Blake #13 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 gestures during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 75

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 gestures during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 works with Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 works with Atlanta Falcons defensive back Delrick Abrams #25 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 in action during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jaeden Graham #87 works with free safety Erik Harris #23 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 75

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Chris Williamson #29 works during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 75

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 works with defensive end Steven Means #55 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 75

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green #19 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 sits with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 sits with tight end Hayden Hurst #81 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 75

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Duron Harmon #21 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 sits with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 sits with wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and wide receiver Russell Gage #14 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker group poses for a photo during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 75

The Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker group poses for a photo during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 catches a ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 75

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J'Mon Moore #3 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 75

A detail shot of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver J'Mon Moore #3 as he warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 75

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 looks on during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 75

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 defends against running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 defends against running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 smiles during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 stretches during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 tackles running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 tackles running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 75

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 75

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins #25 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

66 / 75

67 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 runs with the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 tackles running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 75

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 tackles running back Qadree Ollison #30 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 runs with the ball as he is tackled by outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 and safety Dwayne Johnson #37 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 75

Atlanta Falcons tight end Lee Smith #85 runs with the ball as he is tackled by outside linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee #52 and safety Dwayne Johnson #37 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 calls a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 calls a play during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 75

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #14 warms up during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 75

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron #5 throws the ball during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday August 3, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

