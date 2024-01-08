Falcons players discuss Arthur Smith's final meeting, end of 2023 season 

As the 2023 season comes to a close, Falcons players reflected on the year and looked to the future. 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons players cleaned their out lockers on Monday following the end of the 2023 season and the subsequent dismissal of Arthur Smith.

Smith addressed players in a morning meeting following the news from the previous night that the Falcons parted ways with their head coach of three seasons. Smith spoke about how much the group meant to him during his time in Atlanta.

"He showed his appreciation and love for us all (in the team meeting)," Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith said. "What was most important to me was, being with him throughout my whole NFL career mostly, and hearing him say, 'Whenever you need me, man, my number will never change.' That's who he is, since the first day I met him."

While some players were surprised to hear the news late in the night, veteran Calais Campbell wasn't, though he said he was hopeful it wouldn't end in that conclusion. Still, Campbell understood the nature of the business as he finished up Year 16 in the NFL.

Campbell said he wasn't sure if he'll embark on a 17th season, but the defensive lineman said he physically feels ready to keep going.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah, whose future in Atlanta is also a question mark due to an expiring contract, echoed Campbell's sentiments.

"We were all committed to whatever goal we set beginning the year," Okudah said. "So when things don't go as planned, obviously head coach takes accountability, but I think every single player on the roster (takes) accountability as well because we all play a part in this."

With lockers cleaned out, Falcons players retreat into the offseason or, if you're offensive lineman Kaleb McGary back into a "hobbit hole" and into the woods where he feels he belongs. And then the Falcons will wait for what comes next.

"Part of us being at this level is we've been able to adapt and adjust. So, we have to be able to be pros about it," Jonnu Smith said. "Whatever the situation is, whether it be now or three, four months from now, who gets the head job here, we just have to sit back and kind of wait."

Though, there is one thing for certain — players are committed to building something bigger.

The Falcons took a huge jump defensively this past season and look to continue that development, especially with defensive lineman Grady Jarrett back on the field.

"We definitely made some strides," Jarrett said reflecting on the Falcons 2023 season. "Just continue to grow, continue to get better."

Jarrett said his recovery is going well after the Falcons veteran underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in October. Now that the regular season is over, Jarrett won't feel the weight of not being out on the field with his teammates. His focus now shifts to the future and offseason training.

Atlanta finished the regular season No. 11 in the league in total yards allowed and allowed per game. In 2022, the Falcons finished No. 28 in the NFL.

Regardless of who the Falcons pick as a successor to Arthur Smith, the mentality amongst players like Jarrett, who have been through similar highs and lows previously, remains the same.

"We want to win around here and we want to be in the postseason, we want to play for championships at the end of the day," Jarrett said. "I'm excited for what's to come."

