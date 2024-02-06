What we learned from Raheem Morris introductory press conference

Coordinator confidence

Speaking of Morris' coaching staff, it has indeed been taking shape over the past week or so. On Jan. 29, the Falcons announced Zac Robinson as the offensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake as the defensive coordinator and Marquise Williams as the special teams coordinator. Since then, hiring of assistant coaches has trickled in at a rather constant pace.

Morris spoke most about Robinson, who was the Los Angeles Rams pass-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2023.

"Robinson -- in my head, from my experience -- made a lot of sense," Morris said. "I was around the young Kyle Shanahan, and I saw him really develop and grow into this great play-caller that we know who's playing next week. I was around Sean McVay when he was young, really young. ... I watched him grow and develop into this great play-caller that we know. … I see Zac Robinson, and I see him in the same light. I see him growing. I see him developing. I see him bringing this timing and rhythm and balance to our offense.

"Whatever it looks like, it's going to be fast."

When it came to Lake, Morris really liked how Lake worked his way through the college ranks, going from secondary coach to defensive coordinator to head coach at the University of Washington from 2014-21. He only recently joined the NFL in 2023 as the Rams assistant head coach.

When asked who would be calling plays for the defense since Morris has spent the last three seasons as a defensive play-caller himself, the head coach said he'd like to have Lake call plays, which he has experience doing at the college level.

"Personally, I want Lake to get out there and be able to be in front calling the plays and me be on both sides of the ball, so I can really be involved in how we handle situations, how we go about our game, managing those type of things," Morris said. "Just so you can be the entirety of the head coach. You can control a football team the way you want to control it. … But I really have a lot of confidence in those two men calling the game."

Williams was retained because Morris trusted those who originally hired him in 2021. That, and Williams has been successful in his role.