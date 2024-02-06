An infectious energy on full display: How Raheem Morris caught attention on his first (public) day as Falcons head coach

Morris has gone on record before to say he knows how he affects people. It's a strength he feels like he has. It's something others -- many others -- have said about Morris, too.

"He leaves an indelible mark on everyone he works with and has a rare ability to unify and inspire a collective group to accomplish their mission," Rams general manager Les Snead said of Morris before he was hired by the Falcons.

When news did hit of the Morris hire in Atlanta, Rams safety Jalen Ramsey posted on social media that the "Falcons got one of, if not the best coach in the NFL." He later added that he isn't the only player who feels this way.

"Ask any player who has played for Rah," Ramsey posted.

And that has been Morris' calling card wherever he has been through a couple decades of NFL coaching work. It's a calling card that isn't just extended to players and coaches, though. Monday's press conference, really the entire day, was that calling card in action.

It was an authentic showing of why Morris has become one of the most respected coaches in the league and why so many people -- even people without a single tie to the Falcons or the NFC South -- are happy to see Morris in this position.

In an exclusive interview with AtlantaFalcons.com, Morris said as he pulled up to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and walked into the locker room once again after three seasons away, he felt like he was coming home. But he was also struck by the notion that he is coming home with a true goal already solidified in his mind.

"For me, it was a feeling of coming home to get something accomplished that you always wanted to get accomplished for a long time," Morris said. "For the people of Atlanta, for the people that work here, for the familiar faces. I was so excited to walk into this stadium because of that, that I almost had this kind of game-day-like feel, where it became a more serious, 'Let's go get 'em' type of deal."