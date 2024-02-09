Devin Hester, Dwight Freeney selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Hester was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2006 NFL draft. Over the course of his rookie deal, he became a standout return specialists. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2006, returning 47 punts for 600 yards (both NFL highs) and three touchdowns, along with 20 kickoffs for 528 yards and two touchdowns. Later that season in Super Bowl XLI, Hester returned the opening kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown. That is the only time in Super Bowl history that feat had been accomplished.