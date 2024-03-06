NFL Mock Draft 1.0: A trade with Patriots puts Falcons in position to draft top quarterback

Mock draft season is in full swing. So, we had to get in on the action, too.

For the next eight weeks leading up to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft at the end of April, we will have a full first-round mock draft running every Wednesday morning. Yes, there will be eight of them. You know what that means? I'm (probably) going to draft eight different options for the Falcons in the first round. Please don't come at me with vitriol if I don't make the move you want until Mock Draft 5.0. Give it time. Chances are I will try it out at some point.

Also, while I'm at it: Maybe don't take mock drafts so seriously, either. It's supposed to be fun and speculative. Not fact and action. Let's just get the thought-provoking juices flowing, OK? OK! Great. Glad we're all on the same page.

In this very first mock draft, the Falcons make a move upward to have a chance at one of the top-three quarterbacks in this year's class.

Look, I'll be honest with you: I don't know how many times I'll be able to choose a quarterback in this mock draft series. The start of the new league year begins next Wednesday. That's a week away.

At this time next week, it's entirely possible the Falcons acquire 2024's QB1 via free agency or a trade. If they do, that drastically changes the immediate need under center. Therefore, let's get a quarterback on the mock draft board quickly.

Furthermore, if there's one thing I learned at the NFL Combine this year, it's that national draft analysts believe after the "big three" quarterback names in this draft class, there's a clear separation in upside in the next chunk of potential picks. So, if the Falcons want to be in play to get one of the top names? Chances are they have to move up. Fortunately for them, I let them.