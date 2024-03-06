Question of the Week: Who is the top free agent about to hit the market?

McELHANEY: It's me. Back again with another quarterback conversation for you.

I'm so sorry, but I cannot talk about the top free agents set to (potentially) hit the market in the coming week and not bring up the big, purple elephant in the room.

Yep, Kirk Cousins. And before anyone gets all bent out of shape, hear me out.

Cousins will be 36 years old when the 2024 season starts, yes, and he'll be coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, also yes. But think about the options on the free agency market as it currently stands. Russell Wilson? Baker Mayfield? Jacoby Brissett? Ryan Tannehill?

The argument is strong that Cousins is the best bet in this quarterback class. And no, I will not bring up Justin Fields in this scenario. That would involve a different market discussion, one we are not having now.

I wrote about this in my column earlier in the week, but it bears repeating: There was a consensus among national media we spoke to at the NFL Combine about what direction they believe the Falcons should go at the quarterback position. If you cannot get to the "big three" of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and/or Jayden Daniels in the draft, the route to hypothetical success is through that of a veteran. If there was a leader in the clubhouse as to who that veteran should be? National media and draft analysts tended to go back to Cousins, almost every time.