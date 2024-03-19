Numbers to know: What certain stats say about Falcons free agency class members

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Within the first week of the new league year, the Atlanta Falcons added five new names to their roster. That's one per full business day. Not that the NFL world follows a regular work schedule.
As a quick refresher, here are those additions: quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Charlie Woerner and three wide receivers in Rondale Moore, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud. Four of them were straight signings. Moore, meanwhile, was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Now that the ink has dried on each of those contracts, let's take a look at some key numbers behind this 2024 class – so far.
QUARTERBACK KIRK COUSINS
Number to know: 4
Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowl nominee – 2016, 2019 and 2021-22. Normally, that count wouldn't raise eyebrows for someone who has been in the league since 2012. But two of the nominations came in the last three years, meaning Cousins is still in the heat of his career, even at 35 years old.
Last season may have seen Cousins' third consecutive Pro Bowl run, had he not torn his Achilles tendon eight games in.
Regardless, his 2022 performance is enough to show Cousins has gas in the tank. His 4,547 yards passing that year fell short only to his career-best 4,917 yards passing in 2016, his first Pro Bowl showing. And those totals came with two different teams, first the Washington Commanders and then the Minnesota Vikings.
Why this matters? The Falcons needed a new QB1 for 2024. As soon as last season ended, team owner Arthur Blank went on the record saying Atlanta is essentially in win-now mode after three 7-10 records in a row. Going after a veteran quarterback, rather than risking it on a rookie from the draft, proves Blank is serious about that. Cousins was one of the best plug-and-play options, and recent accolades show that.
TIGHT END CHARLIE WOERNER
Number to know: 3
Woerner had only three touches from scrimmage last season. That initially doesn't seem like a positive, but in a way, it is when he played in all 17 games, taking 29% of the offensive snaps. Woerner is more of a blocking specialist tight end, retaining value while on the field even if not directly involved in the on-the-ball action.
Though his opportunities in the pass game were rare, Woerner did catch all three of his targets for 32 yards in 2023.
Woerner is entering his fifth year in the league, and he has played in all but two regular-season games during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. The most receptions he has had in a single season is five, in 2021, for 52 yards.
Why this matters? The Falcons already have their go-to pass-catching tight end in Kyle Pitts, so brining in a guy like Woerner checks a different responsibilities box.
WIDE RECEIVERS
RONDALE MOORE
Number to know: 1,258
Moore's NFL numbers alone leave more to be desired – a career-high 435 yards receiving as a rookie in 2021 and a lower 352 yards receiving as a junior in 2023. But he was the Arizona Cardinals' fifth- and fourth-leading receiver, respectively, in each of those cases. With the Falcons, Moore should have more opportunity to show what he can do. The former second-round draft pick is only in his fourth year among the professional ranks. Maybe now he can tap into the potential that saw him record 1,258 yards receiving as a freshman at Purdue.
DARNELL MOONEY
Number to know: 1,055
Mooney's NFL numbers show promise, considering he had 1,055 yards receiving in 2021. He hasn't posted totals as high since, most recently tapping out at 414 yards receiving in 2023. But the Chicago Bears had two other players ahead of him in the pecking order, specifically last season. Like with Moore, the Falcons could provide Mooney – a former fifth-round draft pick from 2020 – the chance to run his sophomore season back.
RAY-RAY McCLOUD
Number to know: 367
McCloud is different from his counterparts here because his standout stat comes from his special teams play. In 2021, McCloud led the NFL with 38 punt returns for 367 yards for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's a threat as both a receiver and returner. Last year, then with the 49ers, McCloud returned 24 punts for 203 yards and 10 kicks for 225 yards. He also had 12 receptions for 135 yards. He has the ability to be an asset for the Falcons in two areas of the game.
Why this matters? The Falcons had one wide receiver rostered when the new league year officially began last Wednesday. Drake London. That was it. So, the fact the Falcons brought in not one, not two but three more options within a week's time shows they know how important restocking was.