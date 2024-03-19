Numbers to know: What certain stats say about Falcons free agency class members

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Within the first week of the new league year, the Atlanta Falcons added five new names to their roster. That's one per full business day. Not that the NFL world follows a regular work schedule.

As a quick refresher, here are those additions: quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Charlie Woerner and three wide receivers in Rondale Moore, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud. Four of them were straight signings. Moore, meanwhile, was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals for former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Now that the ink has dried on each of those contracts, let's take a look at some key numbers behind this 2024 class – so far.

QUARTERBACK KIRK COUSINS

Number to know: 4

Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowl nominee – 2016, 2019 and 2021-22. Normally, that count wouldn't raise eyebrows for someone who has been in the league since 2012. But two of the nominations came in the last three years, meaning Cousins is still in the heat of his career, even at 35 years old.

Last season may have seen Cousins' third consecutive Pro Bowl run, had he not torn his Achilles tendon eight games in.

Regardless, his 2022 performance is enough to show Cousins has gas in the tank. His 4,547 yards passing that year fell short only to his career-best 4,917 yards passing in 2016, his first Pro Bowl showing. And those totals came with two different teams, first the Washington Commanders and then the Minnesota Vikings.