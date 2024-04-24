All of the Falcons picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The future is near. It's draft week.
The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the first round. The second and third rounds are then Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET, while the fourth through seventh round wraps up Saturday at noon ET.
All action is taking place in downtown Detroit and can be watched live on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
As it stands, the Atlanta Falcons have eight picks, with at least one in each round besides the seventh. Of course, that can change at any point due to trades. For now, their selections are below.
Round-by-round breakdown:
Round 1, Pick 8
Round 2, Pick 43
Round 3, Pick 74
Round 3, Pick 79 (from JAX)
Round 4, Pick 109
Round 5, Pick 143
Round 6, Pick 187
Round 6, Pick 197 (via CLE)