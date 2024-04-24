 Skip to main content
All of the Falcons picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

As it stands, the Falcons have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with No. 8 overall in the first round Thursday.

Apr 24, 2024 at 10:04 AM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

The future is near. It's draft week.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the first round. The second and third rounds are then Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET, while the fourth through seventh round wraps up Saturday at noon ET.

All action is taking place in downtown Detroit and can be watched live on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

As it stands, the Atlanta Falcons have eight picks, with at least one in each round besides the seventh. Of course, that can change at any point due to trades. For now, their selections are below.

RELATED: Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot previews 2024 NFL Draft

Round-by-round breakdown:

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 3, Pick 79 (from JAX)

Round 4, Pick 109

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 187

Round 6, Pick 197 (via CLE)

