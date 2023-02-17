Bair Mail: On Terry Fontenot trading down in NFL Draft, Derek Carr, Justin Fields, best player available and more

Christopher Knight from Dunwoody, Ga.

Hey Scott, in a year where we could use talent or depth with any/all positions, wouldn't it be wise to trade back and acquire more picks? 8 overall could be of value to a team with an extra 1st or 2nd round pick (Detroit & Seattle), if offered their late 1st + 2nd or 3rd, should we take it and who would we get?

Bair: I have a tough time evaluating specific draft trades at this point in the pre-draft process, but I was just pondering a possible trade down the other day. If Myles Murphy and Tyree Wilson are gone, I'm making phone calls. That's especially true if one of the quarterbacks is left on the board and QB starved Carolina is sitting right be behind me at No. 9.

If you can go down a little bit and get Iowa's Luke Van Ness or one of the top cornerbacks, you gotta do it. Analysts say this draft class is crazy deep with edge rushers. I believe them. There should be plenty of options to augment the pass rush, from the edge or inside, with additional draft capital. I'd even consider taking some for 2024 if the price is right.

Gaz Hirst from England, U.K.

Hello from not so sunny England! Well, that was a decent season and the team really have started to take steps in the right direction. My question is this... Should we sign Derek Carr after his release from the Raiders? He's a proven starter and would be competing with Ridder at training camp for the starting gig and at worst a good quality back up if Ridder gets the job. What do you think?