Arthur Smith discusses Ryan Nielsen, Jerry Gray hires, plus announces who will coach Falcons quarterbacks

In addition, Nielsen's background as a former defensive lineman at Southern California and co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the Saints is what attracted Smith to him when making the decision to bring Nielsen to Atlanta.

"That's another big-picture thinker," Smith said. "A guy that was a former defensive lineman. I love his vision to develop players, and really schematically, where this is going and how we want to defend certain things."

Smith announced that it will be Nielsen who will oversee the defensive line, working alongside defensive front specialist Lanier Goethie and senior defensive assistant Dave Huxtable.

Assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray will oversee the backend of the defense, working with secondary coach Steve Jackson. Gray, a former defensive backs coach for several NFL teams, and Smith have familiarity with each other after serving on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff together from 2011-2013.