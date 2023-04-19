Question of the Week: Which Falcons position group is the highest priority to replenish in the 2023 NFL Draft? 

Scott: Don't let one-year deals influence how you draft. Can't say that was my idea. Came out of Steve Wyche's brain during a podcast recording that'll drop next week – keep an eye out!! – and it's so true.

Jeff Okudah's here. Awesome. The Falcons are hoping he's here for an extended stretch while living up to vast potential. He just might and then earn an extension.

Right now, anyway, he has a year left on his deal. So does Calias Campbell. And Lorenzo Carter. And Bud Dupree.

To me, that means edge rusher/defensive end and cornerback remain big needs. So does the receiver spot, where Drake London's the only man at his position under contract in 2024.

The Falcons need young depth at all of those spots. I wouldn't say defensive end or cornerback are pressing needs, however, so you aren't walking into the No. 8 overall pick desperate for an instant impact player. If there's someone Terry and Arthur love at one of those premium positions, take him.

While, as Tori points out, I'd have a hard time slotting a receiver to the Falcons at No. 8 – they've taken first-round pass catchers in consecutive seasons – I think that's the area where the Falcons need more right now. Look, I know Kyle Pitts is gonna play out wide and in the slot. Like, a ton. I know Mack Hollins is coming off a breakout year and Scotty Miller can stretch the field. I still think the Falcons need a Day 2 talent to step in and make his presence felt. There are plenty available in that area – UNC's Josh Downs or Cincinnati's Tyler Scott, anyone? – who could (theoretically) help the Falcons in 2023.

I haven't mentioned running back yet. I think it's a luxury purchase, which shouldn't preclude the Falcons getting one.