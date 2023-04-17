Edge rushers the Falcons could target on every day of the 2023 NFL Draft 

Editor's note: This is the first installment of a five-part series examining NFL Draft options the Falcons could use to address positions of need. We'll go over players the Falcons could take at No. 8 overall, plus considerations on Day 2 and Day 3.

The Falcons have remade their defensive front, with significant upgrades added through free agency.

We've seen David Onyemata, Calais Campbell and now Bud Dupree sign on the metaphorical dotted line in recent weeks, bringing experience and track records of success to a line without much of either in recent years.

All those guys will also be working with new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, widely ranked high among defensive line coaches who can generate serious pressure.

Those are all positives for a pass rush looking for better. It doesn't mean, however, that the Falcons don't need another edge rusher. They could well use the No. 8 overall pick to acquire one, with it a virtual certainty that the Falcons get one at some point during the three-day draft.

Let's take a look at some options they could go with during different portions of the NFL Draft:

Day 1

Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson are generally regarded as the top edge rushers in this draft class. I tend to agree. I also don't think they'll be available to the Falcons at No. 8 overall, long gone even if four quarterbacks are taken beforehand.

That leaves the Falcons to look at the next tier, where Van Ness sits. He seems like an ideal scheme fit, a massive and tenacious pass rusher who can play across the line. Van Ness is a disruptor through and through, with 19 sacks over two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He's a big dude at 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, which fits with the hulking line being built in Atlanta. He's young and seems to have major upside, which Nielsen can extract. If Wilson and Anderson are in fact off the table, Van Ness would be an excellent option to fortify the front.