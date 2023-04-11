Grady Jarrett visits Atlanta United, talks Falcons free agency moves

ATLANTA -- Grady Jarrett lives just 15 minutes away from the Atlanta United's training facility, where he took a visit on Tuesday morning to meet the players, coaches and staff. Along his two-hour long tour of the facility, he was able to meet his favorite player Brad Guzan and stop by the U19s practice to offer up some words of encouragement and how he was able to rise up the NFL ranks over the last eight years of his career.

"I wasn't highly recruited. I wasn't highly drafted but at the end of the day, I continued to work and continued to grind," Jarrett said of the advice he gave the players. "I was able to overcome some obstacles and just how they can apply that to their life. Just taking advantage of every opportunity knowing that nothing is owed to you. At the end of the day, the work that you put in counts. The work that you don't put in counts. So just giving them a little motivation and trying to find the parallels between the two sports and just how we can apply that to athletics and life."